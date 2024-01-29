A young lady inspired others by making a big girl purchase that many dream of getting

The stunner showed off the Volkswagen Polo she managed to buy at such a young age

Many people were moved after seeing the lady sitting in the dealership, ready to become a motorist

A woman posted a video showing her experience becoming a car owner. The young lady's video was inspirational, showing how much she's winning in life.

The clip of the young lady getting her car attracted thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who thoroughly enjoyed the video.

A 23-year-old picked up her VW Polo GTI and showed a TikTok video celebrating at the dealership. Image:@venda.mami1

Woman buys new Volkswagen Polo

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @venda.mami1 bought herself a new car and she motivated others. The lady posted a video of herself at the dealership, and while the video was playing, she said the following:

"Guys I look crusty but don't mind me, but I am from VW Polo and my contract got approved."

As the clip continues, the woman walks towards her silver car. While the video progresses, the 23-year-old is handed over the car keys by the salesman, officially making her a car owner.

Taking to the video platform, she captioned her post:

"Bought my dream car at 23. It can only be God."

South Africa applauds woman for getting car

Many people flocked to the comments as they congratulated the young woman on her big girl purchase.

NomNom said:

"Can it be the 29th of Jan already? Congratulations baby sifikile ama 2k."

Mommy and Koki gushed over the lady's video, saying:

"This is so cute. my turn loading."

Thando Zwane802 wished her well, adding:

"Congratulations sisi, may God bless you abundantly."

Tabzam23 commended:

"Congratulations, ntanga. Also bought mine at the age of 21. Mufuna kuhamba nomndeni we can exchange and use mine and I’ll use yours."

Kelvin_Maroba simply said:

"Congratulations, dear stranger."

Woman and coworkers celebrate brand-new car in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that one woman who celebrated a new car with her coworkers went viral. The car owner and her colleagues had a joyful moment together.

The video of their celebration of the new car got over 30K likes. Hundreds of comments were gushing about the woman's big win. A TikTok video by @aronmatlala557 shows the moment a woman celebrates her new car. In the clip, she and her colleague were doing the most as they made their way to the new whip.

