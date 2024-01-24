One woman started the new year on a positive and upbeat note, buying herself a new car

The young lady, @khanihellenngoben, shared the proud moment, collecting her whip with the netizens

The online community reacted to the achievement, with many showering her with congratulatory messages.

A lady bought herself a beautiful car: Images: @khanihellenngoben

A woman started the year on a good note and bought herself a new car.

@khanihellenngoben shared the great news in a TikTok video. She captured a moment where she was in a car dealership going to collect it. The woman spiled herself with a silver-grey Ford.

"A way to start a year "

At the beginning of each year, people make resolutions and list the goals that they would like to reach at the end of it. The resolutions range from having learners, finishing school, getting married, and so on. They can be realistic and too ambitious at the same time, depending on the individual.

Most achieve them, but some don't. The woman was one of the lucky ones, starting the year exciting and upbeat.

A young woman starts the new year on a high note

Watch the woman fetching her car in the TikTok clip below:

TikTokkeres beam for the woman

The video has over 4,000 likes, with many online users complimenting her for the achievement and wishing to also achieve their New Year resolutions.

@user5158085627601 said:

"Congrats gal that's at germiston who ws ur sales person."

@ratiimolatjane6 wrote:

"What a way indeed, congratulations "

@Zandile Trisha Mahlangu commented:

"Congratulations "

@user5282682570174 shared:

"Congratulations to u ❤️may the lord bless you more."

@Elton S Mcknight Hlatshwayo said:

"Congratulations sis great vehicle choice"

@Thuly Dlamini wrote:

"This is beautiful "

@williammakoete said:

"Happy Mileages Sesi"

@Sibongile Motha commented:

"Yes gal .I'm happy for you "

