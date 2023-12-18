A Gauteng woman celebrated moving from a backroom in Tembisa to a flat in the safer area of Naturena, Johannesburg

The woman shared a TikTok video showing snippets of her relocation to the new place

TikTok users showed much love to the woman and congratulated her on the move

A Gauteng woman ended the year on a high note as she moved from a backroom in Tembisa to a flat in the safer area of Naturena. Images: @_morezar

A Gauteng Woman, @_morezar, celebrated her move to Naturena, a well-established suburb located south of Johannesburg.

Video shows woman relocating to a new area

The overjoyed woman said her new place is much nicer and safer than her previous one. She shared a TikTok video showing snippets of her moving into the new place.

In one of her TikTok videos, @_morezar mentioned that she had moved to Johannesburg earlier this year. She rented a backroom in Tembisa township.

@_morezar revealed that she was familiar with the area because her mother used to live there and her stepfather still stays there.

Smart lady enjoys her independence

She decided to rent the backroom and not stay with her stepfather because she wanted independence. The backroom was tiny, but it was her own space and she appreciated it.

The woman's TikTok video of her 'upgrade' received over 140 000 likes. Mzansi congratulated the woman on her move.

@Miche said:

"My heart❤️ Congratulations, my baby, may you be abundantly blessed."

@Angel shared:

"This is how I'm going to end my 2024 in Jesus' name."

@Mathaba Kevin said:

"Wow, so nice, you will feel safe now."

@Khanyisile shared:

"I love this for you ❤️"

