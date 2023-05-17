A young South African woman took to social media to share photos of the inside of her new house

Phëńomenal Kcee Carol Ndlangamandla showed off her bedroom, bathroom and kitchen which she is still busy decorating

Her online friends were pleased with her abode and took to the comments to show her love in the comments section

Moving into a new place brings a sense of a fresh start with so much to look forward to.

A woman is excited about turning her new place into a home. Image: Phëńomenal Kcee Carol Ndlangamandla/Facebook

Source: Facebook

One South African woman, Phëńomenal Kcee Carol Ndlangamandla took to social media to share her new abode by sharing photos with her online friends.

In a Facebook post, she posted images of her bedroom with an inflatable mattress, bathroom and kitchen area which she is still busy decorating and putting together.

"New place, new beginnings. Will post an update once I’m done with the place," she captioned the post.

SA peeps show the lady's house love

It is always inspiring to see young people accomplishing their dreams such as moving into a new home or even building a house. It is a milestone worth celebrating!

Ndlangamandla is a homemaker who is hard at work turning her little space into a cosy home with what she has. Netizens were impressed by her work in progress and flooded the comments with positive feedback.

Murriel Chrissie Makhubele wrote:

"Looking nice, just hope you get a bed soon coz that one deflates at night you wake up on the floor... I had it in my small beginning phase."

Mbony Ximba Mbony Ximba commented:

Waw very nice yo. I really like the plan can I please come and stay with you lol."

Dimpho Mametse II responded:

"Beautiful place, which flats are they? I'm currently looking ."

Zie Gatsheni wrote:

"Very nice ❤️."

Judith Ndlovu replied:

"The fact that you have a Bible God will lift you up darling."

Lee-n Mokoena commented:

"Wow beautiful and I also like the view ."

PR Khomz reacted:

"❤️We all start somewhere.....nice♥️."

