One Johannesburg woman has decided to downgrade to a smaller space and ask peeps to give her tips to make the most of her small space

The young woman moved into a charming single room that showcased her impeccable taste and knack for creating a cosy atmosphere

Instead of seeing downsizing as a sacrifice, she embraced it as an opportunity for a simpler and more fulfilling lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Diera Hloni Molapo uploads pictures of her new space. Images: Diera Hloni Molapo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A young woman from Johannesburg moved into a smaller space and asked peeps to give her tips on making the most of her new home.

Johannesburg woman downgrades into a single room

Diera Hloni Molapo shared the photos of her newly renovated space on the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Upon stepping into her new abode, it became evident that Molapo had mastered the art of maximising space. Every nook and cranny was cleverly utilised, showcasing her ingenious storage solutions and design choices.

Here are some of the photos:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Johannesburg woman uploads photos of her single room which has her bed and kitchen. Images: Diera Hloni Molapo/Facebok.

Source: Facebook

Johannesburg woman uploads photos of her single room which shows off her bedroom. Images: Diera Hloni Molapo/Facebok.

Source: Facebook

Netizens share their thoughts on the Johannesburg woman's new place

The interior design of her small haven was a true reflection of her personality – warm, inviting, and filled with unique touches. The Johannesburg woman's downsizing journey inspires those seeking a more simplified and fulfilling life.

Self-appointed interior designers filled out the comment section:

@Kefiilwe Mokoena said:

"It's absolutely beautiful."

@Nkosingiphile Dlamini commented:

"Very nice."

@Fatso Fefe Modiselle said:

"I love that your room is clean and has alcohol on every corner. I'll come just for a sip, sip, then leave."

@Sandre Adams commented:

"A 3tier vegetable rack also works to keep bath goodies."

@SizalobuhleMzingwaneMoyoe said:

"Love it!"

@ChantelGeduld commented:

"Love this!"

@NonduehMthethwa said:

"Very, very nice."

@NompumeleloOlifants commented:

"Guys, where do you buy those things on your bed that looks like a circle."

Johannesburg woman celebrates independence, shows off home she created in just 9 Months.

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman living in Alberton, Johannesburg, who posted three close-up pictures of her interior design on a Facebook group.

The young lady said she had been working silently on this project for nine months. The post trended, with people asking where she bought her furniture and some even complimenting her legs.

Peeps were impressed that she was able to do everything on her own.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News