A woman living in Alberton, Johannesburg, posted three close-up pictures of her interior design on a Facebook group

The young lady said she was working silently on this project for nine months

The post has nearly 600 likes and more than 60 comments, with people asking where she bought her furniture, and some even complimenting her legs

Zintle posts stunning images of her newly decorated home. Images: Zintle Ndzwane/Facebook

Zintle Ndzwane, who lives in Alberton, Johannesburg, posted images of her stylish kitchen and bedroom on Facebook. Netizens were impressed by her mad decor skills, but one chose to admire her legs rather than the decor.

Ndzwane posted the images on a group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

"Been a silent member for a while now...9 months into independence. This is what I've achieved so far," she captioned the images.

Johannesburg woman flaunts her independence through home decor

The kitchen was decked out with modern finishes with dark grey kitchen units. While the room showcased a pop of colour, red being the colour of choice.

You can see some images below:

The room showcases colour-blocking skills. Images: Zintle Ndzwane/Facebook

The side view of the room showcases black closets. Images: Zintle Ndzwane/Facebook

The Kitchen with a black fridge and dark grey kitchen cupboards. Images: Zintle Ndzwane/Facebook

Mzansi loved the stylish decor

Many people loved her neat decor, showering her with praise. Some even wanted to find out where she got certain items.

Kwenza Nompumelelo Waka Madlala said:

What is that you used inside your mukhukhu I like it

Thembi Innocencia Shabalala commented:

"Very impressive!where did u buy yo kitchen unit"

Rose Mahlangu said:

"Beautiful sis,thanks for inspiring us,nice and clean my dear"

Nthabiseng Makhetha said:

Siziphiwe Lamavuso Msomi Tshabalala commented

What did you do with coverye wall

Zanele'Motloung Tshezi said:

"Nice home for the kids I love it"

Sbobosh Precious KaDlokovu Mlambo said:

"Beautiful legs"

While others thought the home needed more work and critiqued her work.

Puseletso Masilo said:

"Very nice and tidy but please close the mirror when you sleep it is not right let's face the bed"

Ofentse Natashia commented

Try to cover your zozo

Source: Briefly News