A woman from Free State shared images of her small home's interior design on a Facebook group asking for feedback

The group inspired the post, but she added her creativity to it, resulting in modern finishes and a sizeable bed covered in beautiful sheets

Netizens loved the place but gave some constructive feedback, including separating the kitchen from the bedroom and rearranging furniture

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lerato Bafoken shares pictures of her home interior design. @Lerato La Bafokeng/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A woman from the Free state named Lerato La Bafokeng shared images of her bedroom interior design on a Facebook group meant to give feedback to netizens.

"I got the inspiration from this group I'd like to thank you all, any input will be highly appreciated," she said

The tiny home in the post was adorned with modern finishes and a sizeable bed covered in beautiful sheets. It's a small home, and she did very well to fit everything in.

A beautiful Free State home with modern finishes

Lerato's small home may have been inspired by a post from the group, but she put her stamp on it with some creativity. You can see some images below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The bed. @Graicious Lerato La Bafokeng/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The stove. @Gracious Lerato La Bafokeng/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Netizens loved the place but had some constructive feedback

@Thembiso Ngwenya said:

"Am against you putting stuff on top of the wardrobe"

@Joco Moneo added:

"I don't like the way you positioned your furniture. Fridge on the head of the bed and other kitchen items on the other side of bed no. One side must be a kitchen and the other one a bedroom"

@Nonhlanhla Noni Manqele said:

"I'm impressed, where did you buy your kitchen units?"

@Mah Ka Lwazie Maga said:

"You deserve a two room wena"

@Charlyn Mashatise added:

"Beautiful home, group ur things bedroom 1 side and kitchen the other side rearrange"

Nozuko Pamla said:

"Very nice but try to separate your kitchen from your bedroom move your stove to where kitchen units are"

@Rethabile Sehapi commented:

"Beautiful . Try to keep the kitchen on one side, the stove shove not be too far from where you do the chopping and preparation"

@Nthati Mpiti said:

"I love ur kitchen unit for the fact that it's very big"

Woman Facebook shares blue, and grey themed home

In other interior design news, Briefly News reported on a woman who shared a post in a Facebook group that gives users feedback on their home designs. The images showed a blue and grey-themed interior with modern finishes and furniture.

@Thembie Dube added:

"Beautiful, where did you buy your kitchen curtain"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News