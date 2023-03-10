A Johannesburg estate has warned its tenants about a loose python in the area, prompting concern among residents

The estate management asked for help in identifying the snake's owner or determining if it had escaped

Although pythons are not venomous, the estate management warned that they could still pose a danger to children

A loose python puts Joburg residents on edge. @NalediMpanya/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A warning message from an estate in Johannesburg has made a tenant panic. Naledi Mpanya shared a Twitter post of the e-mail they received from management about the marauding serpent.

"If anyone knows who the snake belongs to [or] escape from please let us know," read the statement.

The message also further warned that although pythons weren't venomous, they could still be dangerous to children.

The search for a loose python in the Johannesburg estate continues

Joburg has had a series of wildlife incidents in the last few months, with tigers on the loose. Naledi shared image of the message on her account. You can read it below:

Netizens suggested that it may be time to move out

With the unknown snake's whereabouts, most people would not stay in their homes for too long. Here is what some of them had to say:

@Zuzie_K said:

"Lol, ube safety. Even at some estate I know, kuthiwa zihlezi ziphunyuka kubanikaz."

@PhahlaneLindiwe said:

"Yoh... I wouldn't survive in that complex "

@Coco79480709 added:

"Eish, with this load shedding....u may walk on it from the parking lot"

@_MsFrederica said:

"Ma'am, which city do you stay in?"

@FittedZi concluded:

"Someone left their financial accountant unattended bantu. "

