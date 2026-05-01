Panyaza Lesufi touched on the issues of tenders and how some people were milking the State during his Workers' Day speech

The Gauteng Premier also addressed the recent demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals in the province

Social media users weighed in on Lesufi's statements, with some focusing on the poor turnout for the event at Tsakane Stadium

Panyaza Lesufi vowed to put an end to tenders in Gauteng, a statement many criticised online. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

GAUTENG – The time of tenders are over.

That’s according to Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, who blamed service delivery failures in Ekurhuleni on tenderpreneurs who milk the State.

Lesufi made the comments at the COSATU May Day Rally at the Tsakane Stadium on 1 May 2026, but his comments didn’t sit well with many on social media.

Lesufi announces the end of tenders

During his address, the premier announced that the time of tenders was over in the province. Lesufi noted that they caused more problems as they were abused, and those given the tenders were milking the State.

He explained that instead of outsourcing via tenders, the province was directly training 3,000 unemployed people from the townships. He explained that they would be sent out as plumbers, electricians, and technicians who would fix problems at schools and hospitals.

Lesufi addresses the issue of undocumented immigrants

The premier also weighed in on the demonstrations against undocumented immigrants in the country. March and March, backed by civil society organisations and some political parties, held marches in Gauteng, calling for the deportation of all illegal immigrants.

Lesufi said that while he agrees with the demonstrators, it needed to be done without violence. While the marches in Gauteng were without incident, there have been reports of attacks on foreigners in parts of the country recently.

Foreign nationals were even advised to close their businesses prior to the demonstrations.

South Africans slam Lesufi’s comments

Social media users criticised Lesufi for his comments, with some accusing him of already campaigning for the election, while others noted how empty the stadium looked.

Maele Abdul Moletsane said:

“Election campaign, tsek.”

Reggi Reggi agreed:

“Electioneering 101.”

Smash Thè Top added:

“Let him address chairs. Who is he fooling?”

Mulalo Ndadza joked:

“I don’t think he needs that mic for that crowd.”

Zukisa Solo asked:

“Why now? After the Madlanga Commission and Cat Matlala revelations?”

Xabhashe Makhathini stated:

“Always planning. Always talking and saying the ‘right’ things, but never any implementation.”

Vusi Mona noted:

“This man has unfortunately run out of ideas on how to govern Gauteng. Just on this issue of tenders alone, it would require an entire overhaul of the legislative system and policies that govern public procurement. It would involve Parliament and the national treasury to begin with. A premier or local MEC has no such power.”

Xolani James claimed:

“Planning to do away with tenders is anti-ANC. He will get himself in trouble with this.”

Honourable Noko said:

“The cameraman got a tender not to show us other directions.”

Patric Badugela asked:

“He knows that he is lying. How is he going to sustain his extravagant lifestyle without tender kickbacks?”

Lesufi apologises for water comments

Briefly News reported that Lesufi apologised for his comments amid Johannesburg's water crisis backlash.

Lesufi claimed that officials face the same water shortages, with no special treatment during the ongoing crisis.

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about the Premier's apology, criticising him for the original comment.

Source: Briefly News