Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised for his comments amid Johannesburg's water crisis backlash

Lesufi claimed that officials face the same water shortages, with no special treatment during the ongoing crisis

The deputy minister of water and sanitation suggested possible soft water restrictions to manage Gauteng's water challenges

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Lesufi has apologised after facing backlash for saying he had to use a hotel to bathe. Image: Lesufi/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised after facing backlash for saying he had to use a hotel to bathe during Johannesburg’s ongoing water crisis. Lesufi made the remark while addressing angry residents during a government visit to a reservoir in Brixton on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

What did Lesufi say?

He said he also experiences water shortages and, in some instances, has gone to a hotel to wash before attending official commitments. He told the crowd that officials do not receive special treatment when taps run dry. He said there is no separate water supply for leaders and that their families and constituencies suffer the same hardship. Lesufi added that while leaders face the same inconvenience, they carry the responsibility to resolve the crisis. He said the problem was almost fixed.

The comments drew sharp criticism on social media, where users accused the premier of being tone-deaf as thousands of residents endured dry taps for nearly two weeks. Several parts of Johannesburg have been affected, including Parktown North, Midrand, Brixton and Westdene. Some residents took to the streets to protest.

Lesufi apologised for any misunderstanding

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, the Gauteng Provincial Government issued a media statement in which Lesufi apologised for any misunderstanding or offence caused by his remarks. He said it was never his intention to suggest that the impact of water shortages varies by social or economic standing.

He stated that water supply interruptions affect all residents of Gauteng and reiterated that access to water is a basic human right. He said the provincial government is working with municipalities and stakeholders to address infrastructure challenges and restore a reliable supply. Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo, who accompanied Lesufi alongside Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, said the department may introduce soft water restrictions to manage the crisis.

Some residents took to the streets on Wednesday to protest. Image: BenvAZA/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding Lesufi's remarks.

@altusvan said:

"Helen Zille just got a bucket full of votes."

@lesiba_lj said:

"While millions queue for buckets or go days without a proper wash, the Premier casually drops ‘I just go to a hotel to bathe’. Tone-deaf doesn’t even cover it."

@lindzmlangeni said:

"We suffer at home while he uses our tax to go to a hotel."

@Tebogo_M21 said:

"What did we do to deserve such leaders?"

@LandisoM64445 said:

"What about the people who don't have money to go to the hotel?"

Mellville residents take to the streets over Johannesburg water crisis

Briefly News also reported that hundreds of residents across Johannesburg flooded the streets in protest over a water outage that has brought daily life to a halt.

Demonstrators blockaded key intersections, chanting and carrying placards, as anger mounted over the lack of clear timelines and answers from Johannesburg Water.

Source: Briefly News