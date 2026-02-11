Graaff-Reinet has been officially renamed Robert Sobukwe Town, sparking fierce local debates about identity and legacy

Opposition arose from political parties, claiming the renaming sidelined local voices and heritage

The grandson of Robert Sobukwe acknowledged the mixed feelings while urging South Africans to embrace change amidst socio-economic issues

Graaff-Reinet has officially been renamed Robert Sobukwe Town. Image: LetsFreeTheCape/X

Source: Twitter

Graaff-Reinet has officially been renamed Robert Sobukwe Town, triggering fierce debate in the Karoo. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture formally gazetted the change after Minister Gayton McKenzie approved it.

One of 21 geographical name changes

The town, founded in 1786, is one of 21 geographical name changes announced nationally as part of efforts to redress colonial and apartheid-era naming legacies. Tsepo Sobukwe, grandson of the late anti-apartheid activist, said the moment was both powerful and painful. He told IOL he appreciated that his grandfather's legacy had been given an opportunity to live on and reach more people. He admitted he felt torn as backlash spread across social media and within local communities.

He said he had expected resistance, describing Graaff-Reinet as a small town still shaped by apartheid-era power dynamics. He argued that economic control and job opportunities remained largely in the hands of a minority. Still, he said he was surprised that some young people had also opposed the renaming.

South Africans to embrace change

Sobukwe also reflected on the risks of memorialising leaders through names and statues. He warned that political shifts could one day erase such tributes. Despite the hostility, he said he was glad his grandfather's legacy would be remembered, even though reading negative comments had been painful.

He urged the government not to lose sight of deeper national challenges. While names matter, he said, they should not distract from urgent socio-economic issues. He called on South Africans to embrace change and noted that many historical names had originally been imposed without public participation.

Tsepo Sobukwe, grandson of the late anti-apartheid activist, said the moment was both powerful and painful. Image: IamMzilikazi/X

Source: Twitter

Political parties slam name change

Democratic Alliance MP and Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy Samantha Graham-Mare opposed the decision. She said the renaming did not reflect the will of the local community. She said the name Graaff-Reinet was deeply entrenched and meaningful to locals. She described the move as politically driven rather than restorative and claimed local voices had been sidelined. According to her, attorneys were preparing legal objections. She said the public had 30 days from gazetting to object and that submissions must be made by 8 March.

The Freedom Front Plus has also rejected the change. Party leader Dr Corne Mulder called on residents and South Africans more broadly to ignore the new name. He said Afrikaners were often expected to sacrifice their heritage and insisted his party would not accept that. He described Graaff-Reinet as part of the country's shared heritage and national identity.

The Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania defended the decision. The party accused the DA and FF Plus of clinging to the past and resisting decolonisation. It argued that opposition reflected lingering fear of the ideas Sobukwe championed. The PAC said the apartheid government had treated Sobukwe as a uniquely dangerous political prisoner, placing him in solitary confinement on Robben Island and separating him from other inmates.

