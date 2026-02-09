A 58-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Bonteheuwel, marking a troubling trend in local violence

The incident occurred during an altercation involving her husband and a known gangster

The suspect remains under police guard while receiving medical treatment in Cape Town

Another woman has been killed in a fatal stabbing in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats. Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/AFP via Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - 58-Year-old Louisa van Sensie has died after being stabbed at her home in Loganberr Street, Bonteheuwel, on Sunday, 8 February 2026. This marks the second fatal stabbing in the area in less than a week.

Stabbed in the shoulder

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape said officers responded to the incident around noon. SAPS explained that the suspect, who went to the house looking for a friend, became involved in an altercation with van Sensie’s husband. The husband tried to defend himself, and van Sensie intervened, during which she was stabbed in the shoulder. Both the woman and the 25-year-old suspect were taken to the hospital, where van Sensie was declared dead on arrival. The suspect remains under police guard while receiving medical treatment.

According to IOL, Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie said van Sensie knew her attacker, describing him as a known gangster from the same street. McKenzie condemned the attack and said bail will be strongly opposed when the suspect appears in court. He also noted that the community is still mourning Shireena Birch, who was stabbed to death less than a week ago, and called the rising violence against women in the area unacceptable. Birch’s husband has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on 10 February 2026 for a formal bail application.

the 25-year-old suspect was arrested and is under police guard, receiving medical treatment in the hospital. Image: SAPoliceService/X

South Africans react

Social media shared their opinions regarding the tragic incident.

Ayandamadlomo Mpambo said:

"It's a pity that the issue of gangsterism has been ignored for many years in the Cape Flats, even during apartheid years; these people had been acting as they pleased because we elect the wrong people or those who lack leadership skills. They have been working with the gangs."

Lebogang Koloko said:

"That is a very bad place. There's a clinic in this area; there is 90% chances you will get mugged if you go there when it starts getting dark, every day, people are stabbed. Truly a very bad place, like their opposite neighbour Langa, I wonder how these kids can get help because this is not normal."

Elaine Southgate said:

"No law and order."

Western Cape gang violence rings alarm bells

Briefly News also reported that opposition parties are calling for urgent action as gang violence continues to claim lives in the Western Cape, with 195 murders recorded in the first three weeks of January.

The GOOD Party says the death toll shows a failure to act on a policing agreement, while Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia admits police are not in control of gang violence.

