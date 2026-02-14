The South African Police Service arrested a woman in Tshwane, Gauteng, after an e-hailing driver was murdered

The incident happened in Tshwane West during the week after a video of the horrific incident went viral

South Africans welcomed the woman’s arrest and called for her co-accused, who was also in the video, to be tracked down and arrested

Social media users saluted the arrest of a woman who went viral for allegedly killing an e-hailing driver.

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — South Africans applauded the arrest of a woman who was allegedly involved in the murder of an e-hailing driver. This incident went viral and caused outrage for its brutality.

According to the South African Police Service, the horrific incident took place in Tshwane West on 11 February 2026. The police stated that the woman and her male accomplice allegedly requested an e-hailing driver's services. However, the ride quickly became violent as the suspects attempted to hijack the driver. A struggle between the driver and one of the suspects ensued, and he was strangled to death.

SAPS arrests 1 suspect

The police noted that the body of the hijacked e-hailing driver and the hijacked vehicle were found in Atteridgeville on the same day of the incident. The police arrested the woman on 13 February, and she is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court on 16 February on charges of murder and car hijacking. The other suspects are at large, and the police are expected to make more arrests soon.

South Africans rejoice at suspects’ arrest

Social media users on Facebook celebrated the suspect’s arrest. Others called for her accomplice to be apprehended, and some praised the diligent efforts of social media users.

Netizens gave themselves a pat on the back for social-media detective work.

Vee Ngubo remarked:

“Thanks to the social media task force for the pressure to arrest the lady.”

Sandisa David Mtuli said:

“Now SAPS must find her Valentine before the end of the day today. Danko!”

Mokhele Hlapane applauded the arrest:

“Appreciation is extended to all parties involved in the investigation and apprehension of the suspect. The law will now take its course.”

Kuvonakala Hlungwani opined:

“I believe they are gonna link these accused with other crimes that were reported before. They must go for good.”

Meanwhile, X users commenting on the SAPS post were incensed by the incident.

James Monday was fuming:

“He was someone’s grandson, son, brother, friend, and perhaps fiancé. Why take such a precious life and plunge many into sorrow? A family, community, and nation have been deprived of a soul because some South African nationals choose evil over good.”

Isagoentle pointed out:

“Crime out there makes one have anxiety when leaving the house for real. Hopefully, this case doesn’t spark violent tensions between foreign nationals and civilians.”

Lorrenzo Diego demanded justice:

“There is video evidence. She and the guy she was with must rot in jail.”

Briefly News previously reported on the murders of e-hailing drivers in South Africa. A Cape Town, Western Cape, student and his brother were arrested in February 2024 for the murder of an e-hailing driver. The driver was stabbed to death, and his body was disposed of in Belville.

An e-hailing driver was gunned down in Johannesburg in September 2024, and a video of the incident went viral. The incident happened on the corner of Lilly and Olivia Streets after two suspects requested the ride.

An e-hailing driver was scorched to death in his vehicle, and two others were injured on 13 August 2025. The driver was shot dead outside Maponya Mall in Soweto, and his vehicle was set alight. Violence broke out following the incident.

