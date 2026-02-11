The Nigerian Union South Africa condemned the assassination of Emeka Clement Uzor in Johannesburg

Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred during a televised anti - drug operation linked to Sizok'Thola

NUSA urged accountability as community concerns about violence against Nigerian nationals grow

MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku has denied that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) had any prior knowledge of or involvement in the operation. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has condemned the fatal shooting of a Nigerian national in Johannesburg and called for accountability as Gauteng police confirmed that a murder case has been opened.

What did NUSA say?

In a statement issued on Monday, 9 February 2026, NUSA said Emeka Clement Uzor was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle at a garage in Windsor East, Randburg, on Sunday afternoon, 8 February 2026. The organisation described the killing as "brutal" and "assassination-style".

NUSA said it was deeply disturbed that the killing happened in the presence of a media production team. The organisation alleged that the incident reflects a broader pattern of violence against Nigerian nationals in South Africa. It urged the South African Police Service to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

NUSA called on the South African and Nigerian governments to engage diplomatically. It warned that extrajudicial killings undermine the rule of law and urged members of the Nigerian community to remain calm while investigations continue.

Police had registered a murder docket

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that police had registered a murder docket and were investigating the circumstances of the shooting. She said officers were probing the events leading up to the incident and the roles of those who were at the scene. Police confirmed that the shooting occurred during the filming of an anti-drug operation linked to the television programme Sizok'Thola. Public order police were later deployed after community members gathered at the scene.

ActionSA stated that its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, who is linked to the television show Sizok'Thola, was on site at the time of the incident. The party reiterated its support for the anti-drug initiative and noted that law enforcement authorities are handling the investigation into the fatal shooting. Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said the Johannesburg Metro Police Department was not involved in planning or executing the operation. He maintained that JMPD members were dispatched solely to stabilise the area after tensions flared and were not part of the initial raid.

Police have confirmed that the shooting occurred during the filming of an anti-drug operation. Image: Mdnnewss/X

Source: Original

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the statement.

@ThabangKaTlou said:

"There is no case here, that Union should go to Nigeria to fix their government."

@AntiERec said:

"They must come and sort out these criminal politicians who commit crimes."

@Pappie977038 said:

"Nigerian Union South Africa is an alliance of the EFF."

@jimmy_kabe57207 said:

"What union?"

