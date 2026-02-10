SAFM presenter Nonkululeko Mantula and four others face criminal charges for recruiting South Africans to fight for Russia in Ukraine

The five individuals were arrested in connection with the recruitment network linked to the Russian military

The Hawks are investigating the possible involvement of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in the recruitment scheme

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

SAFM radio presenter Nonkululeko Mantula and four co-accused appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - SAFM radio presenter Nonkululeko Mantula and four co-accused appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on allegations that they recruited South Africans to fight for Russia in the war with Ukraine.

Men allegedly travelling to Russia

The Hawks arrested Mantula, 39, in December, together with Thulani Mazibuko, 24, Xolani Ntuli, 47, Siphamandla Tshabalala, 23, and Sfiso Mabena, 21. Prosecutors have charged the group with violating the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act of 1998. According to IOL, Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said police at OR Tambo International Airport tipped them off about three men allegedly travelling to Russia via the United Arab Emirates. Officers removed the men from the boarding gate after they raised suspicion and referred the matter to the Hawks' Crimes Against the State unit.

Investigators said early findings indicated that a South African woman had allegedly arranged the recruitment and travel of the group to join the Russian military. Police later arrested a fourth suspect on his return from an international trip, while a fifth was taken into custody on Saturday, 29 November 2025. Search-and-seizure operations followed, during which officers seized electronic devices and two backpacks for analysis.

Full extent of the network

Mogale said the Hawks, in coordination with intelligence services and international law-enforcement agencies, were assessing the scale of the alleged network and any potential security risks. The court granted Mantula bail of R30,000, while Ntuli, whose case fell under Schedule 5, was released on R15,000 bail.

The court released the other accused on R5,000 bail each, subject to strict conditions. The court also imposed travel restrictions on Mantula, barring her from leaving South Africa. The investigation gained public attention last month after claims surfaced that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, may have played a role in recruiting South Africans to fight in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Hawks have since confirmed that these allegations form part of an ongoing probe.

Zuma-Sambudla may have been involved in recruiting individuals to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war. Image: MKP/X

Source: Getty Images

