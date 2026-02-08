A Gauteng judge ordered the seizure of five supercars linked to Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Maumela

Authorities raided the luxury properties and a dealership, seizing assets valued at nearly R900 million

An independent third party will determine the market value of the vehicles for the Special Tribunal's ruling compliance

A judge ordered the seizure of five supercars during coordinated raids.

Source: Twitter

Former Special Tribunal President Judge Margaret Victor ordered the seizure of five supercars during coordinated raids linked to alleged R2 billion Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Maumela.

Seizure of five supercars

The order authorised the seizure of two 2023 Aston Martins, a 2021 Ferrari 812, a 2018 Ferrari 488GTB and a 2023 Rolls-Royce. Authorities carried out the raids at Maumela’s luxury property in Sandton and at a high-end vehicle dealership in Mpumalanga. The Special Investigating Unit has since downplayed a Special Tribunal ruling that compels it to return the seized vehicles. The ruling applies to two Aston Martins, two Ferraris and a Rolls-Royce taken during the same operation.

In its judgment, the tribunal said an independent third party appointed by the curator bonis must determine the market value of the vehicles. The valuation will be used to determine the amount of security required. The vehicles form part of assets valued at nearly R900 million. Authorities seized the assets during raids in Sandhurst and Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, in October 2025. The seizures followed an interim tribunal order to preserve assets allegedly paid out unlawfully and irregularly by Tembisa Hospital.

