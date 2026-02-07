The Hawks arrested a correctional services official for conspiring to murder senior staff at an Eastern Cape Correctional Centre

Investigations revealed unlawful communications with an inmate involved in the assassination plans

The suspect is set to appear in the Makhanda Magistrates’ Court following the arrest

EASTERN CAPE - The Hawks have arrested a 47-year-old correctional services official for allegedly conspiring to murder senior staff at the Waainek Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape.

Threats against senior management

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the arrest followed an intelligence-driven investigation after classified information was received on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, indicating imminent threats against the facility's senior management. Mhlakuvana said the intelligence identified the Head of Centre and a Unit Manager as the intended targets. Both are responsible for the administration, discipline, and security of the institution. The matter was immediately prioritised and handed to the East London Serious Corruption Investigation unit.

According to IOL, investigations reportedly revealed that the suspect, a prison warden, had communicated unlawfully with an incarcerated individual via WhatsApp. Mhlakuvana said the discussions included plans for the assassination of the identified officials. He added that the suspect allegedly went beyond threats, actively planning and facilitating the crime. This included attempts to recruit hitmen and negotiate payments of around R50,000 per target. Evidence pointed to a concerted agreement to commit a serious violent crime, meeting the legal threshold for a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Following the evidence assessment, a warrant of arrest was authorised on Friday, 6 February 2026. The suspect was arrested at his home later that evening at about 18:20. Mhlakuvana said the suspect is expected to appear in Makhanda Magistrates' Court on Monday, 9 February 2026. Eastern Cape Hawks provincial head Obed Ngwenya commended the investigation team for their swift action in preventing a serious crime and ensuring the suspect would face court.

