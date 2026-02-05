A senior Gauteng police investigation is underway following a serious criminal complaint involving a prominent PSL player

The alleged incident was reported in the Tshwane area, with authorities confirming that the suspect has not yet been arrested

The footballer’s identity remains protected as the case is still at an early investigative stage

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a Premier Soccer League (PSL) footballer following a rape allegation reported in Tshwane earlier this week.

According to Daily Sun, a young woman opened a case after alleging she was raped on Monday, 3 February. The complainant claims the footballer picked her up in Sunnyside before driving her to his home in Midrand, where the alleged incident took place.

Police have confirmed that a rape docket has been opened and that investigations are ongoing. At the time of reporting, no arrest had been made, and officers were still attempting to trace the suspect. The footballer cannot be named for legal reasons, and police have not released further identifying details.

PSL club reacts as investigation continues

Daily Sun reports that the suspect is a registered player at Siwelele Football Club.

A representative from the club told the publication that management had not yet received any official communication from the police, but said the matter would be treated seriously should formal confirmation be received.

The report also includes claims from an associate of the complainant alleging that the footballer’s wife attempted to discourage the woman from reporting the incident. This allegation has not been independently verified and forms part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have urged anyone with information that may assist in locating the suspect to come forward. Authorities stressed that the case remains an allegation, and the footballer is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Other sports people in trouble with the law

A former rugby captain Rock, with 75 times, was found living quietly in Cooroy, Queensland, while seeking to overturn a French jail sentence and international arrest warrant linked to his leadership of the now-defunct French club Narbonne. He played against South African stalwarts such as Schalk Burger Jr, former captain Juan Smith, Bakkies Botha, and later Eben Etzebeth and current captain Siya Kolisi during test series in the late 2000s and early 2010s

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding was, after more than a decade on the run and now faces charges of major drug trafficking and murder in the United States. South African Paralympic legend Natalie du Toit was also in the spotlight for reasons outside the swimming pool, with reports revealing that the decorated athlete was facing a formal demand from the South African Revenue Service for more than R1 million in unpaid taxes.

