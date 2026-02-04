A peaceful neighbourhood was left shaken after a beloved elderly woman vanished overnight, sparking an intense police investigation that turned into a criminal case

Shocking new revelations from investigators deepened fears as smashed cameras, seized vehicles, and family connections added disturbing layers to the troubling

As global concern grew, emotional reactions poured in online, with thousands hoping and praying for a safe return amid mounting unanswered questions

A quiet Arizona neighbourhood was thrown into chaos on 1 February 2026 when Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, mysteriously disappeared from her Tucson home under disturbing circumstances that point to a targeted abduction.

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie's mysterious disappearance in Arizona has sparked a major police investigation. Images: Jennifer Coffindaffer / Pagesix / TCS Team

The disappearance, which authorities are treating as a serious criminal investigation, unfolded after family members realised that something was wrong when Guthrie failed to show up at church, triggering a frantic search that soon uncovered signs of forced entry, smashed security cameras and a chilling absence of answers.

Sheriff officials confirmed that Guthrie was last seen late Saturday night at her home in the upscale Catalina Foothills area. She was officially reported missing the following day after relatives entered her home and discovered troubling evidence suggesting she had been taken against her will. Investigators quickly shifted their focus from a search mission to a full-scale crime scene investigation as the case took a darker turn.

A case that shocked the US

In a Facebook post shared on 4 February 2026, veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield detailed explosive new information from law enforcement sources, revealing that the investigation had expanded to include Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law as a potential suspect. The update also disclosed that Annie Guthrie’s car had been seized and two home security cameras had been deliberately smashed, intensifying fears of a calculated operation.

According to Banfield, authorities confirmed that several personal belongings, including Guthrie’s cellphone, wallet and vehicle, were all left behind, further fuelling concerns that her disappearance was not voluntary. Surveillance footage from neighbouring properties and licence plate tracking systems are now central to the investigation, while cellphone tower data is being analysed to establish possible movement patterns.

Officials stressed the urgency of finding Guthrie, noting that she relies on daily medication and could face life-threatening consequences without it. DNA samples have also been collected and submitted for analysis, although no confirmed suspects have been formally named.

The case has rocked the Guthrie family, particularly Savannah, who has temporarily stepped away from her television duties to be in Arizona. Known to millions of viewers as a warm and dependable presence on morning television, Savannah has often spoken openly about her close bond with her mother, who played a vital role in keeping the family together after the sudden death of their father.

See Ashleigh Banfield's Facebook post here:

Facebook weighs in on the case

Facebook users flooded Banfield’s post with emotional reactions as the chilling story spread across platforms, expressing shock, prayers and hope for Guthrie’s safe return.

Deborah Colazzo commented:

“Wow! I wonder if he was robbing her, and she caught him. Either way, whoever it was is not good. Hurting the elderly is like hurting a child.”

Gee Marie noted:

“I knew it had to be from inside the family circle. Who else would hurt/take this elderly lady out of the blue?”

Ada Scrogham said:

“You truly never know what someone will do for money, especially when they are in a bad situation.”

Angie De Somoza wrote:

“Dropping off an elderly person after dinner without securing her inside the house? I suspected something fishy about it. My prayers for this poor lady!”

Toni Grant said:

“No surprise, I knew it was someone in the family.”

Savannah Guthrie with her mum, Nancy Guthrie, before the 84-year-old’s sudden disappearance in Arizona. Image: @pagesix

