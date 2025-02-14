Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members nabbed a man who was attempting to kidnap a young boy

The knife-wielding man followed the scholar into a house where he assaulted the couple inside the home

South Africans want him to reveal who sent him to kidnap the youngster to put an end to future cases

The knife-wielding man was arrested after he locked himself inside one of the rooms. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

KWAZULU-NATAL – South Africans are concerned by the spate of kidnappings in the country following the arrest of a man in Trenance Park, Verulam.

The individual was arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old boy who was heading home from school on 13 February 2025.

He was nabbed by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members after community members spotted him following the youngster into a residential property.

Suspect followed the youngster into Colonel’s home

According to RUSA, the suspect had been trailing the youngster as he walked home from school. The youngster had taken a shortcut when he noticed that a man carrying a knife was following him. When he realised that the man was getting closer, he ran into the home of an unknown couple.

The knife-wielding suspect attacked the couple and assaulted the man of the house who happened to be a Colonel in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Suspect arrested for housebreaking

The knife-wielding man then locked himself inside one of the rooms of the house where he was eventually nabbed by RUSA members.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram explained that the man was eventually charged with house robbery.

“Because he ran into the house, they charged him for house robbery; I’m not sure if the attempted kidnapping was added,” he said.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu recently touched on the topic of kidnappings, saying that porous borders were fuelling the spate of cases.

Minister Mchunu explained that many cases involved foreign syndicates and even police officers.

The man was found with a knife in his possession after he was arrested by RUSA members. Reaction Unit South Africa

Mzansi wants to know who’s the mastermind

Social media users weighed in on the attempted kidnapping, with many asking that the suspect be handed over to them so they could find out who the mastermind is.

Isaiah Mboweni said:

“This is where the police fail to complete their duties. He was supposed to tell them who the mastermind was that sent him to kidnap the boy. I know he was hired by someone. If he gets arrested alone, while the mastermind is free, it means the same thing will happen again.”

Magreh Sekwena said:

“Beat him. He will tell the truth about who sent him to kidnap the child. Or give him to the community. He will tell the truth🤣.”

Nobuhle Manqoyi stated:

“Bring him to the community. Let us deal with him please.”

Tulisiwe Voxeka exclaimed:

“Yoh, kidnapping in this country is becoming a bigger issue 💔.”

Anna-Marié Landman said:

“No bail, please. And who is the mastermind behind these kidnappings?”

ThembAmahle Lebohang WahaMotloung

“He should have been beaten first. I'm sure he is linked to many missing kids. He needs to sing.”

Police rescue kidnapped Tshwane boy

In a related article, the South African Police Service (SAPS) rescued a 4-year-old boy in Tshwane who was kidnapped.

Briefly News reported that the youngster was kidnapped on 21 January 2025 from the home of his father's friend.

Police found him in Danville on 24 January 2025, and arrested Afghanistan and Pakistani nationals.

