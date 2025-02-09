Dental surgeon Dr Ncumisa Mdlokolo was killed in an accident involving a Ferrari in Cape Town

The driver was reportedly under the influence of alcohol before ploughing into pedestrians

South Africans have demanded justice after the popular dental surgeon was killed in an accident

The Ferrari crashed into pedestrians, leaving a popular doctor dead. Image: @_ArriveAlive

WESTERN CAPE – South Africans are demanding that justice be served as tributes pour in for a dental surgeon who was killed in a tragic accident.

Dr Ncumisa Mdlokolo was killed in an accident on 1 February 2025, when a Ferrari crashed into multiple pedestrians on Buitengracht Street, Cape Town.

According to reports, the driver of the Ferrari was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dr Mdlokolo killed in tragic accident

Emergency services who were on the scene confirmed that one person died instantly and at least one another was seriously injured in the accident. They noted that the Ferrari struck several pedestrians before it came to a halt.

The news that the driver was reportedly under the influence left many frustrated as well.

South Africans weigh in on doctor’s death

Tributes have since been pouring in for the popular doctor online, while some demanded that justice be served against the driver responsible for the fatality.

Matt Sabos said:

“The Justice System needs a wake-up call. A harsh lesson should be made of this drunk person who caused this accident. A 25-year prison sentence would be too lenient for this person who broke many laws and took a human life. The Justice System in SA should wake up and start acting against these lawless things and the criminal mind.”

Sharlayne Foster added:

“So sad 😢. When are we going to start holding drunk idiots responsible for their actions? Something has to be done before more innocent lives are lost😞. Sincerest condolences to the families of those pedestrians who passed away 😔💐💔.”

Janice Roberts-Selby said:

“Some spoilt rich boy probably drunk or high crashes into innocent people. A poor doctor who I guess supports her family dies. Oh my gosh, I hope they go to prison for a very long time.”

Mercia Bezuidenhoudt added:

“Flashy car and drunken driver do not go together. Look now, a young life ended tragically. May the souls of the pedestrians rest in peace.”

Mario Botha Congy stated:

“Speed kills. This kind of car drivers have no, or very little consideration, for pedestrians. They think the roads belong to them.”

