The South African Police Service rescued a 4-year-old boy in Tshwane after he was kidnapped on 21 January 2025

The child was kidnapped from the house of his father's friend, and the police found him in Danville on 24 January 2025

Afghanistan and Pakistani nationals were arrested, and netizens called for the suspects to be deported

SA was furious after five suspects were arrested for kidnapping in Tshwane. Images: Brenton Geach/ Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ekaterina Concharova

Source: Getty Images

DANVILLE, TSHWANE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested two foreign nationals for kidnapping a four-year-old boy from the home of his father's friend in Laudium, Tshwane, on 21 January 2025. He was found three days later in Danville, Pretoria.

Toddler kidnapped in Laudium found

According to the South African Police Service, five undocumented foreign nationals aged between 24 and 37 were arrested for kidnapping the little boy from his father's friend's house in Laudium. The suspects demanded that the parents pay a ransom of an undisclosed amount of money. The Afghan parents of the boy called the police and reported the kidnapping.

The police teamed up with private security companies and chased every possible lead to locate the child. They made a breakthrough on 24 January when they located the vehicle that the kidnappers used to commit the crime. Two suspects were arrested. The suspects led the team to a house in Danville, where they rescued the child.

The police rescued a boy three days after he was kidnapped. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two more suspects were arrested, and a fifth suspect, known to the family, was arrested after further investigations. The police recovered an unlicensed firearm. The suspects are expected to appear before the Attridgeville Magistrates Court, and the child was reunited with his family.

Kidnapped and rescued children

South Africans slam kidnappers

Netizens commenting on Facebook demanded that the suspects be sent back to their home countries.

Thabo Dismental Kgomo said:

"We didn't know kidnappings for ransom until these people came."

Luja Ringeta said:

"Mass illegal immigrant deportation is the solution, but our present politicians enjoy hearing evil things happening to innocent, defenceless people."

Master Maestro said:

"Those arrested foreigners must be deported and do jail time in their countries, please."

Mhg Mhlengwe Chauke said:

"South Africa is a playground."

Lucky Kgatle said:

"There is no place that I hate more than Laudium."

