Gauteng’s premier, Panyaza Lesufi, said in his State of the Province Address speech that the e-tolls would be scrapped

He conceded that the government accepted that residents were never interested in the initiative

South Africans took his announcement with a grain of salt and believed he was electioneering

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Panyaza Lesufi promised that the end of the e-toll system would come. Images: Photo by Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the e-toll system will officially go offline starting next month. Lesufi made this announcement as part of his State of the Province Address.

E-tolls to be scrapped: Lesufi

According to SABC News, Lesufi said that the government has come to accept that Gauteng residents have rejected the e-toll system. Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana made the initial announcement during his Mid-Term Budget Policy Speech, and Lesufi said that Godongwana would provide more information.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

90,000 jobs created through Nasi iSpani

Lesufi also stated in his speech that through the province’s Nasi iSpani initiative, 90,000 young people have been employed as Crime Prevention Wardens, Early Childhood Development practitioners, building inspectors, solar technicians and part of the green army which cleans the townships. He added that he handed appointment letters to 32000 young people on 11 February who were appointed as education assistants.

South Africans question announcement

South Africans on Facebook had a string of questions about the announcement.

Fikile Mlambo said:

“It’s the timing for me. Electioneering. Why did he have to wait years to switch off?”

Olebogeng Makoto demanded:

“My question is: is SANRAL/Bakwena going to build physical tollgates because those e-toll cameras dominated Gauteng? On the N1 from Pretoria to Johannesburg, there’s no toll gate. On the R21 between Pretoria and Johannesburg, there’s no physical toll gate. So my question is: are they gonna construct tollgates?”

Bra Zakcs asked:

“Why close them now when we used to complain about that years ago?”

Ghana Hattingh:

“Why were they constructed in the first place? The ANC should have consulted with the South African public.”

Sir-Shad Honourable Baloyi observed:

“As we approach the elections, promises become incrementally more to lure voters.”

Letsoapo Fobo added:

“Even his predecessors said the same during each election season.”

Rosa Webster exclaimed:

“He’s been promising for months. When it’s election time, it’s as soon as next month. Methinks it will be as soon as the new number plates come on board!”

Panyaza Lesufi announces R1.2 billion project

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Panyaza Lesufi announced a R1.2 billion solar and gas turbine project.

Lesufi said that the project was meant to supplement the province’s electricity. It’s expected to produce 100MW of power, supplying over 60,000 households.

South Africans wagged their fingers at Lesufi and regarded this as another attempt to loot state funds.

Source: Briefly News