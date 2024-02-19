Gauteng's premier, Panyaza Lesufi, announced that the provincial government is rolling out a power project

The government is working with Eskom and City Power to implement a R2.2 billion solar and gas turbine project

South Africans saw it as another opportunity to loot state resources and enrich politicians in the province

The Gauteng provincial government is teaming up with Eskom and Ciuty Power to roll out a solar and gas turbines project. R1.2 billion has been set aside for the project and is expected to mitigate the effects of loadshedding.

New project to provide 100MW of power

Acciording to eNCA, the facilities’ combined outputs is expected to produce 100 megawatts of power. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the collboration between Eskom and City Power is necessary to make this project a success. He said the province is willing to partner with those that are willing to work with the province.

Community members concerned

Members of the alexander Community were happy for the project. They, however, were concerned about the illegal connections running rampant in the township. The community struggles with winter when the illegal connections result in transformers blowing up. Lesufi added that if members of the community vandalise infrastructure meant to improve their lives, he will not come back.

“You’ll see to finish,” he said.

He said that he will not take money meant for projects that work to repair a project which the community intentionally destroys. He also placed faith in law enforcement in ensuring that these projects are protected. The government is planning on concljding the project by the end of this year.

Netizens share disapproval

South Africans on Facebook took this project as another opportunity for politicians to loot state coffers and shared their disapproval.

Naledi Motshegare-Nomame said:

“We have solar geyser in our area that were installed years ago and just never worked. Obviously someone was given that twender bu they never finished the work.”

Pape Banyana remarked:

“This trick won’t change my mind. I’m still gonna vote the ANC out.”

Ntokozo Mavovo Nkonyane observed:

“Siphoning funds for elections.”

Solly Palare added:

“It’s time for cadres of Gauteng to eat.”

Michael Phillips remarked:

“More money to steal.”

Mukovhe Darika Netshikweta exclaimed:

“Already half of it belongs to the ANC looters.”

