Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the province will soon launch new number plates

Lesufi said that the new number plates would make it difficult for criminals to duplicate or fake them

South Africans were more concerned with how much this was going to cost citizens and the government

South Africans are sceptical about Panyaza Lesufi's proposed new number plates. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Westend61

Gauteng will be dishing out new number plates, according to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. He said that the number plates will be launched on 1 April.

Lesufi to launch new number plates

According to an interview with eNCA, Lesufi noted that many crimes in the province involve cars and admitted that the province had a poor licensing regime. He believes this will prevent criminals from duplicating or tampering with number plates. Lesufi also said that the province is depositing 10,000 staff members to deal with the criminals caught on the facial recognition cameras that were recently launched.

Six thousand staff members will be from the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, and 4000 will be from Traffic and municipal traffic police. He also added that private security firms will deploy 15,000 of their force to assist in catching the bad guys.

Netizens tired of the government, smell a rat

South Africans on Facebook suspected something was fishy with Lesufi launching a new initiative.

Darrol L Billy said:

“Panyaza is starting to get out of hand. Why the sudden change, and for what reason?”

Lucky Madimetsa added:

“Another tender. Someone is going to be rich.”

Gift Ngobeni pointed out:

“As long as I’m gonna get it for free, it’s okay. Now they are broke and want to loot money via the back door.”

Tukz Tekza observed:

“History has taught us that we are distracted from a big scandal once they do something like this.”

Mpumi Mdakane said:

“Fix the roads first and then launch whatever you want.”

Daniella Bertarelli remarked:

“Well then, what’s his-face department must cover the costs, not the citizens. What’s-his-face must go with a begging bowl to all the overpaid ministers.”

Kay Karim wrote:

“All to make revenue. They’re not thinking about the impoverished.”

