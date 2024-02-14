eThekwini, which promised northern residents that the water supply would be fully restored by 15 February, went back on its word

The council revealed that they are far from completing repairs on the City's aqueduct system

Residents were gatvol that they have not had consistent water for some time

Residents of eThekwini are splitting hairs because of a continued lack of water supply. Images: Bloomberg Creative and JGI/Jamie Grill

The City of eThekwini won't be able to provide residents of northern Durban with water despite Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda promising that there would be water on Thursday.

eThekwini delays restoring water supply

According to East Coast Radio, City Manager Musa Mbhele addressed the City Council and gave a progress report. Kaunda promised residents that the City is making progress in the aqueducts that need fixing and replacing and that the work would be done by 15 February.

Mbhele revealed that only 54 air valves have been replaced. He mentioned that the modifications needed for the valves would be completed by next week, Wednesday, 21 February and that the remaining 108 reduction valves would be installed in February.

Residents frustrated by delays

South Africans on Facebook were unsurprised and called these empty promises, slamming them for contributing to their struggles with water.

Shivani Singh said:

“This is good news when it comes to voting. All these empty promises make it easier to vote. We can’t have the ANC ruling another four years and corrupt this country even more.”

Avitha Sewduth added:

“It’s something we already knew. Empty promises over and over again. The minister said if there is no water by the 15th, he will be back here by the 16th or 17th.”

Sarveshini Pillay complained:

“We are not surprised. But it is frustrating that we get water at 5 am, and then it’s off by 7 am. We can’t live like this. Stop with the empty promises and start telling us the truth.”

Tony Blakeborough exclaimed:

“Pathetic. Dissolve the eThekwini Council now! Let’s get people who can do the job.”

Morgan Moodley wrote:

"These guys are the biggest liars. If anyone believed them, they are mental.”

Victoria Tee Biyela said:

“We will remember this failure the day we go out and vote.”

SAHRC finds KZN municipalities guilty of human rights violations

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Human Rights Commission found KwaZulu-Natal municipalities guilty of violating residents' human rights.

They found them guilty of giving them inadequate water supply, slamming them for having to pay the municipality for water.

The municipalities responded and blamed old infrastructure for the poor water service delivery.

