Some KwaZulu-Natal municipalities have been found guilty by the South African Human Rights Commission for violating basic human needs

The rights body has established that communities need to pay for water services, and has failed to supply alternatives for those affected by the shortage

According to Commissioner Chris Nissen, municipalities have come up with explanations for the crises, blaming old infrastructure

The South African Commission of Human Rights has found KwaZulu-Natal municipalities guilty of violating human rights.

DURBAN - A report by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has sadly highlighted the water shortage crises in KwaZulu Natal as a violation of human rights as municipalities fail to supply adequate water services to struggling communities.

SAHRC files human rights violation report against KZN municipalities

According to The South African, the rights body established from an investigation launched in 2022, there have been reports that communities go for up to seven days without water due to polluted water, lack of water tankers and disconnectivity issues.

The report also noted that only the financially stable get access to water:

“Community members with connections and money receive regular delivery and supply at the expense of others; the politicisation of the tanking system; possible financial benefit from the system by municipal officials and members of municipal councils.”

KZN municipalities complain about poor infrastructure

Responding to the report, the Mail&Guardian says the SAHRC Commissioner Chris Nissen said the municipalities have been coming up with "excuses" for the poor service delivery, such as outdated and vandalised infrastructure:

“There were lots of complaints from municipalities about ageing infrastructure and vandalised infrastructure but we cannot live 30 years into democracy and not budget for maintenance and repairs."

Social media reacts to the KZN water crises report

Frustrated with the lack of basic water supplies, these are some of the complaints from internet users:

@dannygovender5062 had lost faith:

"What can the Human Rights Commission do? They did nothing all those years."

@dankumarasamy7704 was hopeful:

"So the SAHRC is getting involved due to water problems? I wonder if they are involved in load shedding also."

@dankumarasamy7704 rubbished the commission:

"SAHRC is a toothless body. What did they do about the escalating crime, unemployment, and loadshedding? Lawlessness."

@cascabcs pointed a finger:

"And whose to blame? Definitely the ANC!"

@enoughnow9169 said:

"Not inadequate, incompetent. Let's not mince words."

@AlexandrosPanagio declared war:

"It's time to fight."

6 years without water for Sekhukhune village

In another water shortage story on Briefly News, a Mahwerele village said they haven't had running water for six years, and the privileged few get their water from donkey cart services.

The report further stated that the community was promised a R21 million water project from its municipality but has not heard any feedback at the time of reporting.

Source: Briefly News