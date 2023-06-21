Residents of Mahwerele village in Sekhukhune have not had water for six years despite a R21 million water project commissioned to them

The villagers rely on donkey carts to deliver stream and pond water to a few lucky households

The people of Limpopo have been complaining and pleading with the government for years but nothing changes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

For six years, the people of Mahwerele village have had dry dry taps. They rely on donkey cart services to deliver pond water to their homes. Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

Source: Getty Images

SEKHUKHUNE - The residents of Mahwerele village have been waiting on government for six years to provide the community with running water.

A R21 million project was commissioned to the villagers to provide a dam, boreholes and pipelines to provide clean and running water.

Community uses donkey cart services to deliver water

SABCNews reports that some households rely on stream and pond water delivered in donkey carts. The water is untreated, posing serious health risks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Residents say extensive correspondence has been sent to Premier Stanley Mathabatha with no feedback. The premier's spokesperson, Willie Mosama, says the office has escalated the matter to relevant authorities:

"We can indeed confirm that the letter from this particular community has been received by the office of the premier. However, it is very important for that community to know that after receipt of that letter, it has since been referred to the Sekhukhune District Municipality."

Mining giant presents Limpopo communities with running water project

Meanwhile, IOL recently reported on a R12 million water project by Nkwe Platinum Mine, aimed at supplying at least four Sekhukhune communities.

The water projects are to provide villagers surrounding the mine and their livestock access to fresh running water.

A total of 1 742 households have access to 52 installed JoJo tanks, and access to 320 000 litres of water daily.

People in Limpopo shared their different water challenges:

@KEKANAEZEKIEL pleaded:

"We are also humbly requesting the villages of Zebediela in the Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality in Limpopo. Our elders are dying of hunger because the municipality does not care at all. It has been years of them having no water. @OxfamSA please help too."

@Phil_Ramodumo said:

"ANC has been in power for some time but people are still with no service delivery for example most of Limpopo villages are without water even today."

@Collen_cojja agrees:

"Limpopo deep rural villages got no water for years now."

@iamrenmakungo complained:

"There is no water in most villages of the Vhembe district where about three big dams are situated, there's no access by tarred roads in those villages as well. @ANCLimpopo is busy fighting for positions instead of serving the people."

eThekwini mayor announces R900 million project for his city

In a recent Briefly News report, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda promised the residents of Umlazi running water after the community was left dry for three months.

Kaunda furthermore said the city was working with Umngeni Water in a R900 million project to correct the eThekwini water crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News