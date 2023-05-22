Twelve people in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, reportedly died as a result of a cholera outbreak

The City of Tshwane municipality has warned residents against drinking tap water and has committed to providing water tanks

South Africans are saddened by the loss of life due to the outbreak and said residents have been complaining about the water for years

PRETORIA - The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, has tragically claimed more lives. As of Monday, 22 May, the death toll reportedly reached 12, with many others seriously ill.

A total of 12 people have died due to a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal. Images: Megaflopp & PicturePerfectTrini

Source: Getty Images

The Gauteng Department of Health initially reported that 10 people died at the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal due to disease.

Hammanskraal residents warned against drinking tap water

The City of Tshwane municipality cautioned Hammanskraal residents against drinking tap water due to the cholera outbreak.

According to SABC News, the MMC for Health in Tshwane, Rina Marks, stated that the municipality would provide water tanks to affected areas.

Marks added that they still have no idea what the source of the cholera outbreak is. The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) asked residents to treat water with bleach and boil it before consuming it.

ANC lays cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal on municipal workers

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane believes municipal officials could have caused the cholera outbreak.

Speaking to EWN, ANC spokesperson Joel Masilela stated that the ruling party is calling on the National Department of Water and Sanitation to deploy a team to Tshwane to deal with the outbreak.

Malisela added that the team should also take over the water management affairs in Tshwane to avoid more deaths.

South Africans disheartened by the news of a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal

@Nhlamulo_Mlabya said:

"It's 2023, and we are having cholera outbreaks with all the advancements the world has made. "

@Sabelontuthuko1 said:

"This is heartbreaking, but I blame ANC for poor service delivery, in Standerton people were getting dirty water from the tap, how does that happen?"

@JustBeeKayM said:

"So tired of these outbreaks "

@Thetechno84 said:

"Slowly but surely, SA is achieving Zimbabwean standards."

@Ngoasheng247 said:

"The Tshwane Municipality under the ANC and under the DA have failed the people of Hammanskraal. They have been crying for good water for many years, yet no one listens. I hope they vote right next year."

@musangwe_2072 said:

"This is a man-made problem that has been there for a very long time & politicians know this but have done nothing. today you will find them moving up and down as if they care."

@DaizyKgotlelelo said:

"Very sad this could have been avoided if ANC politicians didn't eat the money that was supposed to build a dam for the people of Hammanskral...now people have to drink water which is not clean "

