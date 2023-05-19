Munyaka Luxury Estate residents protested against a prolonged power outage with a braai

The residents blamed the company that owns the estate, Balwin Properties, for the lack of electricity

South Africans were amused by the residents' protest plan and cracked a few jokes about their residence

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Munyaka Estate in Waterfall, Johannesburg, have taken to social media to rant about the frustrations of not having electricity for over three days.

Munyaka Luxury Estate Residents decided to braai during a peaceful protest over a power outage. Images: @Elgringoda1st & @NzuRams

The residents blamed Balwin Properties, but the company says the fault is with Eskom.

Balwin Munyaka Estate residents protest electricity blackout with a braai

Frustrated residents shared videos on social media protesting the electricity blackout. According to SowetanLIVE, they have not had electricity since Sunday, 14 May.

Residents decided to "peacefully protest" in the usual way by blocking off the entrances of their estate with their cars and braaiing meat.

One resident explained in a video that they were protesting at the gate because their inverters were finished and solar power had not been working properly.

Balwin says Eskom is working on restoring power to Munyaka Estate in Waterfall

Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes explained that Eskom has been having trouble with a substation that supplies electricity to the Munyaka estate and surrounding areas due to cable theft.

He explained that a neighbouring estate also owned by Balwin, Kikuyu estate, has not been affected because it gets electricity from a different substation.

Brookes added that they are constantly communicating with Eskom and have been pressuring them to expedite repairs. Speaking to IOL, Brookes stated that they were shocked residents were blaming Balwin for the power outage.

Residents have stated on social media that issues such as this current power outage were common and feel frustrated because they pay a lot of money to live in the luxury estate.

South Africans react to Munyaka Estate residents' "private school protest"

@LucidCape said:

"Are these people all unemployed because what happened to work?"

@Dikgale_Mahlodi said:

"You can already tell this protest won't resolve anything. I'm sure they are already angry at each other for wasting a leave day."

@Ms_Pules said:

"Why does this look like a fun protest?I even sbwl!"

@NelsonTwelve17 said"

"This place is really an adult res "

@Deeneo__ said:

"They definitely think you guys are having a chillas."

@Bra_Matshidi said:

"4 days of no electricity? I'd also braai my meat because it's going to get spoiled."

@Thabiso_T_ said:

"Why are you guys not singing at least one struggle song, I wanna see something."

