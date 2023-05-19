A video of a thug attempting to steal from a house after breaking in has been doing the rounds online

The CCTV footage shows the man looking around for items to steal before a mother and child approach

South African netizens responded with concern as the woman bravely confronted the man, scaring him off

Increasing crime rates remain a cause for concern in South Africa. One woman came face to face with a criminal in her very own yard recently.

South Africans were startled by how a mother came face to face with a thug in her home. Image:@ooskaapbeveiliging/TikTok

A chilling video shared online by @ooskaapbeveiliging shows a man suspiciously looking around a home's carport where two vehicles were parked. The man is seen holding an object as he continues to look around - presumably for more valuables to grab hold of.

It is not long before a woman and her child are seen walking out of the home and approaching one of the cars.

The man ducks in front of a vehicle in an effort to hide from the family. The child gets into the car and the woman soon sees the trespasser and shouts "no".

Fortunately, the man ran off without harming the woman or the child.

The video was captioned:

"This situation could have gone so wrong."

The issue of crime is experienced by almost all citizens, irrespective of their economic status or where they live.

According to Statistics SA, housebreaking is the most common crime experienced by households in South Africa. A total of 983 000 households experienced housebreaking incidences in the 2021/22 period.

Mzansi shares their 2 cents on the close call

Social media users responded to the video with concern and their own opinions as to how the family in question should upgrade their security control.

rusty. commented:

"Upgrade to a Rottweiler."

Maenie Lamz said:

"To own a pitbull is very important."

himjohnsin wrote:

"Then again if you had to hit him they make a case against you ...."

MoAfrika wrote:

"Imagine how unsafe we are in our own yards… with our police system failing we now rely more on private security."

Coenie responded:

"Upgrade your cameras for motion detection. And get outside beams."

Regina Riley replied:

"Gosh.! Thank God he just left and you are both are safe! ."

jacof_ said:

"You hear those things in the house. Get rid of them and get a big YARD dog. Glad u are all good."

Bonnie-Lee Schoeman reacted:

"Sjo that is scary."

Group of Thugs Caught on Video Breaking Into House

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a group of criminals working together to break into a home has left South African online users disappointed and defeated.

The CCTV clip was shared online by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) and shows the thugs struggling to break open the gate of the Johannesburg home. They take turns breaking the lock until one of them eventually succeeds. They are seen heading into the house before the clip ends.

According to Abramjee, the crime took place in Zakariyya Park, Lenasia South, JHB.

