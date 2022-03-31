CCTV footage of a group of criminals breaking into a Johannesburg home has been circulating online

The concerning clip was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and shows the thugs working together to break open the gate

The incident left Mzansi online users disappointed at the rising levels of such crimes in the country

A video of a group of criminals working together to break into a home has left South African online users disappointed and defeated.

Thugs breaking to a JHB home has Mzansi disturbed. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The CCTV clip was shared online by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) and shows the thugs struggling to break open the gate of the Johannesburg home. They take turns breaking the lock until one of them eventually succeeds. They are seen heading into the house before the clip ends.

According to Abramjee, the crime took place in Zakariyya Park, Lenasia South, JHB.

Mzansi online users responded to the Twitter post with their take on the incident. Many expressed their disappointment in the rise of crime and shared tips on how homeowners can protect themselves and their property.

@StouteFonzo26 responded:

“They took looong with that gate. Lenasia is now surrounded by squatter camps. So there is no surprise here.”

@PercyNSebata replied:

“SAPS members almost everywhere would rather sleep than patrol communities at night. The only time you ever see a SAPS patrol van is at the BP garage convenience shop, and back to the police station straight away.”

@BAMFBIKER commented:

“Alarm system linked to armed response? Outside beams? Electric fence linked to armed response? - Without these security measures one is extremely vulnerable to criminals. Please ensure that your property is properly secure with all the modern technology you can afford.”

@uMaster_Sandz wrote:

“I really don’t understand why people are still staying in Joburg.”

@archie_makuwa remarked:

Entitlement,inability to vote for change, laziness, ignorance, sometimes the inability to think into the future (think KZN looting, burning of libraries and schools, etc). Our problems are BIG and it's sad!!!”

@TheEazyEd said:

“These guys must've had information that there's something worth stealing in this house. All this effort?”

