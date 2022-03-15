The South African cyber community was left in utter disbelief after learning about a sleepy car thief

The man was apprehended after falling asleep in a car that he broke into while attempting to steal valuables from it on Monday, 14 March

The criminal was detained by KZN VIP before being handed over to SAPS and Saffas want to know more about the car owner’s protective powers

South African online users were left baffled and with many questions after learning about a criminal who fell asleep on the job.

A robber was found asleep after breaking into a car. Image: @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared the peculiar crime report recently, revealing that the suspect in question was apprehended after falling asleep in a car that he broke into while attempting to steal valuables from it on Monday, 14 March in Palmview.

“KZN VIP was alerted to this after the resident noticed his vehicle had broken into. The suspect was detained by KZN VIP & handed over to SAPS,” the caption reads.

Social media was in a frenzy, with many users concluding that the car owner must have used some powerful muthi or spell to protect his precious vehicle. Check out some of their comments on the post:

@Mphephu_Troy remarked:

“You people are busy saying you want the numbers of the witchdoctor the owner of the house is using. What if it’s simply praying to the living Christ. Prayer is also powerful guys.”

@Mapiwes wrote:

“Can you hook me up with the owner of that car, I want the muthi they are using.”

@SihleFingers reacted:

“Nami ngyawufuna lo muthi ngeke.”

@Nduey_Escobar replied:

“Who’s the owner of the car? I have a couple of questions.”

@Ta_Shiba1 said:

“Can we have contacts of the doctor that performed his/her services in this car? Ekoloi eberekilwe.”

@_phophoh commented:

“Things like this happen when you vaccinate your car in Mhlabuyalingana for hijackers.”

Car guard stands by as thugs break into car and walk away with valuables

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a parked vehicle being ransacked of its valuables was shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee recently.

The vehicle theft is said to have happened at the Johannesburg CBD. In the clip, a car guard can be seen watching over cars parked on the roadside before a man eyes a Chevrolet Spark. He is soon joined by two more men who stand near the car. One of them proceeds to unlock the car.

The trio works strategically to steal items from the vehicle. The car guard can be seen standing nearby in the clip as he looks on.

