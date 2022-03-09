A video of a Chevrolet Spark being robbed of its goods by three criminals has been doing the rounds online

According to local anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the incident took place in the Johannesburg CBD

The trio can be seen working strategically to steal items from the vehicle as a nearby car guard looks on and does nothing

A video of a parked vehicle being ransacked of its valuables was shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee recently.

A video of a car guard witnessing an out of car theft was shared online. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The vehicle theft is said to have happened at the Johannesburg CBD. In the clip, a car guard can be seen watching over cars parked on the roadside before a man eyes a Chevrolet Spark. He is soon joined by two more men who stand near the car. One of them proceeds to unlock the car.

The trio works strategically to steal items from the vehicle. The car guard can be seen standing nearby in the clip as he looks on.

The video of the incident had online users baffled by the presence of the parking attendant who witnessed the crime play out before his eyes.

@YamaguchiMr wrote:

“Car guard is blatantly ignoring the thieves as the car owner doesn't tip him at all. Car guards do this purposely to teach you a valuable lesson. The vehicle owner has learned the hard way to be nice to car guards.”

@Nkululeko_Dube2 said:

“What did the owner do to the car guard? Isn't you pay them when you are back?”

@Tilly_Tetelo commented:

“So what’s the point of these car guards? Clearly, we give them money for nothing.”

@ubekim reacted:

“And the car guard is just watching.”

@zito142 responded:

“Control center is just checking camera and nothing afterward.”

@kamoZA111 replied:

“Lost a side mirror a few months ago in similar circumstances, upon reflection I realised the strangers we often refer to as car guards are under no obligation to guard my car same way I am under no obligation to pay them when I return. The way forward- park in access-controlled parking.”

@Fruit_Days said:

“Car guards are good only if you are good to them.”

Lenasia car dealership robbed by a group of gunmen

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a group of armed men robbed a car dealership in Lenasia, Gauteng, and fled with six of the dealership's vehicles, including BMWs and Volkswagens.

Colonel Dimakatso Sello, a South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, said that the group stormed into the dealership and demanded to be given the keys to certain vehicles while holding staff members up at gunpoint.

However, none of the group members fired their guns or injured anyone during the incident, News24 reports. According to JacarandaFM, a business robbery case has been opened with Lenasia SAPS and is being investigated.

Source: Briefly News