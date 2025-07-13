Fan-favourite South African actress Zikhona Bali recently discussed her latest role in Don't Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

The actress who is famous for her Diep City character shares that she channelled her great-grandmother in her latest role as a domestic worker

South Africans previously took to social media to praise Bali for her excellent acting skills in her previous role as a pastor's wife in Diep City

Actress Zikhona Bali, who previously starred opposite Lebohang Mpyana in Diep City, has opened up about her latest character in a new film, Don't Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight.

Bali, who previously took a break from acting to focus on her farming business, reveals that she plays a domestic worker in the latest film.

The talented actress reveals in an interview with Sowetan that she portrays the character of Sarah, a domestic worker of white settlers in Rhodesia (Zimbabwe).

Bali's character witnesses white echoes in the house, while she’s seen as part of the family.

"She moves quietly and observes all that takes place in the family home, but plays a pivotal role in how the story unfolds," says Bali.

Social media ShireenHalele previously took to her X account and praised Bali for her character, who was addicted to drugs in the Mzansi Magic cancelled telenovela, Diep City.

The actress is also famously known for her character in Isithunzi opposite Thuso Mbedu.

South Africans praise the actress

@BonganiNetha replied:

"Makoti wethu weZim Nkosi yami. (Our bride from Zimbabwe). The way we love you. What a great actress."

@Shima06831480 wrote:

"I liked her character so much. When she said 'Tata' to her hubby in Diep City."

@_ginimbi replied:

"This girl is intelligent. The act of being a big star and continuing to do small business is a very heroic thing."

@TyraUntamed said:

"Wow? That's so interesting! I had no idea. She's so talented in multiple ways."

@neo_peny replied:

I am happy for her and wish she could teach others."

@Matema_ wrote:

"I love her so much. Ever since her role in Isthunzi. I'm so glad she's getting the recognition she deserves."

@Amingolicious replied:

"That’s my baby. Well done, beautiful."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni wrote:

"I love people who put more effort into the hustle."

@Wiseman48934166 said:

"She is very talented! The way she plays with her on-screen husband, Charlston, is amazing."

