Who is Khelina from DiepCity (Lebohang Mpyana) in real life?

Khelina from DiepCity, real name Lebohang Mpyana, is a South African actress, comedian, and musician. Her role on the Mzansi Magic show is a nosy but confident and cheerful woman married to Ringtone. The onscreen couple has kept Mzansi entertained with hilarious interactions since season one.

Lebohang Mpyana is known for her larger-than-life personality, which has earned her many fans across South Africa. Khelina is her first ever acting role on television, and she embodied it. Learn more about her life away from the screen.

Lebohang Mpyana's profiles summary and bio

Full name Lebohang Mpyana Other names Queen Sekwatakwata, Lettie Date of birth 3rd January 1989 Age 33 years old in 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Ga-Mokgokong in Moletjie Village, Limpopo, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Languages Sepedi, English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Not married Education Paul Rapetswa Institute of Dramatic and Mahuna Institutes for the Arts Profession Actress, comedian, musician, MC Social media Instagram TikTok Twitter

Who is Lebohang Mpyana?

Lebohang Mpyana is a talented and upcoming South African actress and Sepedi-speaking comedian. She has been in the entertainment industry for over 19 years but rose to prominence when she was cast to play Khelina on Mzansi Magic's DiepCity. Khelina is her first role on television, and her spectacular performance on the show made her an instant fan favourite. Her nickname is Lettie, while her stage moniker is Queen Sekwatakwata.

How old is Khelina from DiepCity?

How old is Lettie Lebohang? The DiepCity actress was born on 3rd January 1989 in Ga-Mokgokong in Moletjie Village, Limpopo, South Africa. Lebohang Mpyana's age is 33 years in 2022.

Where is Lebohang Mpyana from?

She is originally from Ga-Mokgokong in Moletjie Village, Limpopo, South Africa. She was brought up by her grandparents after her mother sadly passed away in 1998 when she was nine years old. She is yet to reveal details regarding her father and if she has any siblings.

Is Khelina from DiepCity married in real life?

The actress is not married in real life. It is unclear if she is dating since she rarely talks about her romantic relationships.

Lebohang Mpyana's education

The actress matriculated from Kgabo Secondary School. She later obtained her arts certificate from the Paul Rapetswa Institute of Dramatic and Mahuna Institutes for the Arts.

Lebohang Mpyana's career

Mpyana is a multi-talented lady who can act, sing, and make people laugh through comedy. She often performs in her native language, Sepedi. Lettie also used to work at Mahuma Group for 18 years. Since 2016, she has been part of Thobela FM's Mahlakung drama, where she portrays Sylvia's character. Acting was not her dream career, but she decided to pursue it in theatres after getting positive reviews for her amazing performance in the Mahlakung radio soapie.

The actress used to do comedy performances around Limpopo, but it was impossible to go on stage in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown. She decided to make funny skits and post them online. She heard about DiepCity auditions in 2019 and tried her luck by doing an online audition.

After waiting for months, she got a call back in late 2020 and was informed that the DiepCity production team had found a suitable role for her. Later in 2021, she was cast to play Khelina's character. Lettie won the Viewers' Choice Best Actress Award at the Royalty Soapie Awards in September 2021 for her role on the fan-favourite show.

Lebohang Mpyana's net worth

The talented actress has an estimated net worth of between $150,000 and $230,000. Most of her fortune comes from her role on Mzansi Magic's DiepCity. She is also a Post Bank brand ambassador.

Lebohang Mpyana's Instagram

Her Instagram, @lettielebohang, has over 123 thousand followers as of December 2022. If you want to view funny Lebohang Mpyana's videos, check out her TikTok account @lettielebohang. She has over 488 thousand followers and more than 2.1 million likes on the video-sharing app.

Khelina from DiepCity is one of the reasons viewers tune in to the Mzansi Magic show. Sadly, the soapie will not be returning for a third season. Given her incredible acting talent, fans cannot wait to see more Lebohang Mpyana TV shows.

