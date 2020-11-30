Top 50 funniest and best stand up comedians of all time

The best stand up comedians in the world play a significant role in the industry's development. Besides entertaining the masses and relieving their stress, these artists take it upon themselves to make comedy one of the best careers for future generations.

Images of some of the world's best stand up comedians.

Source: Facebook

Comedy is as good as any other renowned profession, and no particular race, religion, or gender dominates the industry in this era. The LGBTQ community is also well represented. Most globally famous and top-rated comedians rose from grass to grace.

50 best stand up comedians in 2022

The stiff competition in comedy puts artists on their toes. Most comedians are now willing to stretch limits with boldness and improve their imagination and skills for writing jokes. Check out this list of the funniest stand up comedians in 2022:

1. Louis C K

Louis speaking into a microphone.

Source: Instagram

Birthday: 12th September 1967

12th September 1967 Birthplace: Washington DC, USA

Washington DC, USA Age: 54 years old (as of April 2022)

Louis C.K is a celebrated American-Mexican actor, writer, comedian, and filmmaker. He is that guy that does and says what most of us wish we dared to say. The star has won the Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album twice. Here is a taste of his jokes:

"The meal is not over when I'm full. The meal is over when I hate myself."

"But my d*ck is too aware that your p*ssy is a chamber of financial ruin!"

2. Bill Burr

Bill's arm resting on a microphone stand while the other holds the mike.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 10th June 1968

10th June 1968 Birthplace: Canton, Massachusetts, USA

Canton, Massachusetts, USA Age: 53 years old (as of April 2022)

He is a musician, writer, voice actor, and one of the funniest American comedians. He co-founded the All Things Comedy Network and is best known for hosting the Morning podcast. Bill is one entertainer you can rest assured will not mince his words while telling about any issue. Some of his funniest jokes are:

“God's everywhere, but I gotta go down (to church) to see him? Really? And he's mad at me down there, and I owe you money?”

“I'm not easy to live with. My wife is a saint.”

3. Dave Chappelle

Dave holding a cigar in one hand and a mike in the other.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 24th August 1973

24th August 1973 Birthplace: Washington DC, USA

Washington DC, USA Age: 48 years old (as of April 2022)

David Khari Webber Chappelle is among the world's top five best stand up comedians. He began his film career in 1993. He has managed to position himself as one of the most defining voices of his generation. Here are two of his rib-cracking jokes:

"They do what they do for money – that's all. I don't even know why you're listening to me. I've done commercials for both Coke and Pepsi. I can't even taste the difference, but Pepsi paid me last, so there it is."

“No matter how old you are, if a little kid hands you a toy phone… you answer it.”

4. Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry making gestures with his hands.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 29th April 1954

29th April 1954 Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Age: 68 years old (as of April 2022)

Jerry comes from America. He is best known for playing himself in the Seinfeld sitcom. Over the years, he has developed a style of stand-up that is not just ridiculously successful but also near impossible to emulate despite its simplicity. Here are hilarious jokes from Jerry's book, Is This Anything?:

"Local officials trying to explain the damage said, "The earthquake wasn't that bad. It's just that the buildings weren't designed to withstand." Would you accept an explanation like that in the courtroom? "Your Honor, my client didn't murder this man. His body simply wasn't designed to withstand bullets."

"The Swiss Army. Never been involved in a war in 200 years. It's a lucky thing. Did you ever see this little Swiss Army knife? Corkscrews, bottle opener, nail file. You don't want to go to war with this little thing. Unless they're in the war of the Dinner Parties, they have no chance."

5. Chris Rock

Chris sitting on a round piece of furniture.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 7th February 1965

7th February 1965 Birthplace: Andrews, South Carolina, USA

Andrews, South Carolina, USA Age: 57 years old (as of April 2022)

Rock's humour revolves around politics, race, and romance. He is among the most prominent and audacious entertainers on the planet. Chris has infections high energy when on stage and uses comedy to criticize the rot in the American political system. Below are two of his jokes:

"Men lie the most; women tell the biggest lies … a man lie is, 'I was at Kevin's house!' A woman lie is like, 'It's your baby!'"

“It’s hard for a man to turn down s*ex… if they chase us, we can’t run that fast.”

6. Kevin Hart

A portrait of Kevin Hart.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 6th July 1979

6th July 1979 Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Age: 42 years (as of April 2022)

Kevin Darnell Hart began comedy in club competitions in New England. Acting has made him even more famous. The star is among the highest-paid stand up comedians on Netflix. Here is a taste of Hart 's comedy:

"The day Rick Ross dives into the crowd is when we shall find out who his true fans are."

"I don't have Exes! I have Y's. Like '"Y the hell did I date you?!"

7. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer's wavy hair matches her skin complexion.

Source: Instagram

Birthday: 1st June 1981

1st June 1981 Birthplace: Upper East Side, New York, USA

Upper East Side, New York, USA Age: 40 years old (as of April 2022)

Amy is among the most celebrated Comedy Central female comedians. Her career kicked off in the early 2000s. In 2007, she earned the fourth spot on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and released her debut stand-up album, Cutting, in 2011. Here are two sweet jokes from Amy:

"The way these girls keep themselves skinny is awful, isn't it? By vomiting or using hard drugs -- which I can't afford."

"There's nothing more awkward than going to the first birthday party of a little girl when you told her mom to get rid of her -- because the kid can tell."

8. George Carlin

George looking great with blonde facial hair.

Source: Instagram

Born: 12th May 1937, Manhattan, New York, USA

12th May 1937, Manhattan, New York, USA Died: 22nd June 2008, Santa Monica, California, USA

Carlin will always be among the best stand up comedians of all time. His black comedy and political analyses set him on a level of his own in the industry. The late George's jokes will stay alive for generations to come. People still learn valuable lessons about life from his words.

"Isn't it unnerving that doctors call what they do 'practice'?"

"They call it the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it."

9. Margaret Cho

Margaret wearing a short curly hairstyle.

Source: Facebook

Born: 5th December 1968

5th December 1968 Birthplace: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Age: 53 years (as of April 2022)

Cho has Korean roots since her grandfather was Korean. She performed for Jerry Seinfeld during her early days in comedy before relocating to Los Angeles to advance her career. The lady has unique jokes like:

"I taught Sunday School for two years. And I got fired. I abused my authority. I used to teach class like this, "OK, if one more person talks, everybody is going to Hell."

"Thankfully, beauty is easier to remove than apply, and a swipe of de maquillage in the right direction and you are you once again."

10. Catherine Tate

Catherine's long brown hair touching her shoulders.

Source: Instagram

Birthday: 5th December 1969

5th December 1969 Birthplace: Bloomsbury, London, UK

Bloomsbury, London, UK Age: 52 years old(as of April 2022)

Catherine Tate is among the best female comedians the world has ever had. Between 2011 and 2013, she played the role of Eleanor Donna on the hit British sitcom, The Office. In 2013, Tate appeared as Sarah Postern on Big School, a British sitcom. Most of Catherine Tate's jokes are so funny that you cannot hold back your laughter:

"You ever see those women who leave their money to the cats. Oh, that does make me laugh. What do the cats want with it? What are they gonna do? Go on a cruise? THEY'RE F**KING CATS."

"No, I'm not a great fan of boiled sweets myself. It's just good to have something to suck on between blanket checks. Know what I mean?"

11. Eddie Murphy

Eddie placing his hands on a sculpted trophy.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 3rd April 1961

3rd April 1961 Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Age: 61 years old (as of April 2022)

Eddie is an American actor, singer, comedian, screenwriter and film producer. He embarked on a comedy career soon after graduating from high school. He has never turned back since then. Very few people forget Eddie's jokes.

"There's something about the ice cream truck that makes kids lose it. And they can hear that shit from ten blocks away. They don't hear their mothers calling, but they can hear that motherf**king ice cream truck."

"I’m sadistic. I go to the supermarket to watch mothers lose it and beat the shit out of their kids."

12. Steve Martin

Steve wearing eyeglasses.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 14th August 1945

14th August 1945 Birthplace: Waco, Texas, USA

Waco, Texas, USA Age: 76 years old (as of April 2022)

Martin is one of America's most successful comedians. The celebrity often expresses his vociferously liberal views regarding numerous sensitive issues. Get to understand Martin's sense of humour from these jokes:

"I handed in a script last year, and the studio didn't change one word. The word they didn't change was on page 87."

"Don't have s*x, men. It leads to kissing, and pretty soon, you have to start talking to them."

13. Rodney Dangerfield

Rodney with a cigar in his mouth.

Source: Instagram

Born: 22nd November 1921, Deer Park, New York, USA

22nd November 1921, Deer Park, New York, USA Died: 5th October 2004, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, USA

Rodney was recognized for his catchphrase, monologue phrases, and mentoring many upcoming artists. He often complained, "I don't get no respect!" Roy would crack unforgettable jokes like these:

"Last week, I told my psychiatrist, "I keep thinking about suicide." He told me from now on, I have to pay in advance."

"My doctor told me to watch my drinking. Now I drink in front of a mirror. I drink too much. Way too much. My doctor drew blood. He ran a tab."

14. Don Rickles

Rickles wearing a black bow tie to match his white shirt and black suit.

Source: Instagram

Born: 8th May 1926, Queens, New York, USA

8th May 1926, Queens, New York, USA Died: 6th April 2017, Beverly Hills, California, USA

Rickles is also one of the best stand up comedians. He enjoys international exposure as a guest on numerous talk shows. Fans describe his style as an insult comic. Here are some of Rickles' most memorable lines:

"I couldn't sell air conditioners on a 98-degree day. When I demonstrated them in a showroom, I pushed the wrong button and blew the circuit."

"Somehow, in my head, I don't think I'll die. I know that everybody dies, of course. I just think that it'll never come to me. It's crazy, but there it is.

15. Lewis Black

Lewis displaying angry facial expressions while performing for his audience.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 30th August 1948

30th August 1948 Birthplace: Washington DC, USA

Washington DC, USA Age: 73 years (as of April 2022)

Lewis is famous for his Back in Black commentary segment. Lewis delivers hysterical lines about the most annoying things in life. He also mimics characters and facial impressions. Here are some of Lewis' best jokes about American politics.

"The Republicans are the party of bad ideas. The Democrats are the party of no ideas."

"What is the difference between a Democrat and a Republican? A Democrat blows, a Republican sucks."

16. Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais attending a Netflix-sponsored event.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 25th June 1961

25th June 1961 Birthplace: Whitley, Reading, UK

Whitley, Reading, UK Age: 60 years (as of April 2022)

Ricky tried his hand in the music industry in the early 80s before turning to comedy. He does not regret being in the industry for over two decades. Most jokes from Gervais are hard to forget, even if you are not his die-hard fan.

“Mondays are fine. It’s your life that sucks.”

“Remember, when you are dead, you do not know you are dead. It is only painful for others. The same applies when you are stupid.”

17. Steven Wright

Steven Wright speaking into a mike.

Source: Instagram

Birthday: 6th December 1955

6th December 1955 Birthplace: Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA Age: 66 years (as of April 2022)

Wright has many accolades, including the Academy Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Regardless, the artist aspires for more awards and recognitions. Check out some of Wright's genius jokes below:

"In school, every period ends with a bell. Every sentence ends with a period. Every crime ends with a sentence."

"A beautiful woman moved in next door. So I went over and returned a cup of sugar. "You didn't borrow this." "I will."

18. Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby relaxing.

Source: Instagram

Birthday: 12th July 1937

12th July 1937 Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Age: 84 years (as of April 2022)

Cosby is considered one of the best black stand up comedians. The artist is a force to reckon with in the industry because his age comes with more wisdom and jokes that move masses to tears. In addition, Cosby loves joking about family.

"Even though your kids will consistently do the exact opposite of what you're telling them to do, you have to keep loving them just as much."

"Let us now set forth one of the fundamental truths about marriage: the wife is in charge."

19. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey posing for a picture.

Source: Instagram

Birthday: 17th January 1962

17th January 1962 Birthplace: Newmarket, Canada

Newmarket, Canada Age: 60 years (as of April 2022)

Carrey is a Canadian-American comedian, producer, and actor. His incredible acting and comedy skills have landed him in numerous well-paying films, such as Dumb and Dumber. Jim Carrey's jokes lighten the saddest hearts:

"Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes."

"One thing I hope I'll never be is drunk with my power. And anybody who says I am will never work in this town again."

20. Sarah Silverman

Sarah in a black dress.

Source: Instagram

Birthday: 1st December 1970

1st December 1970 Birthplace: Bedford, New Hampshire, USA

Bedford, New Hampshire, USA Age: 51 years (as of April 2022)

Sarah is among the world's top female comedians on Netflix. After hosting the I Love You America series, the star began to work on the musical adaptation of the 2010 memoir, The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee. Some of her smartest jokes are:

"Someone told me that carrots are good for your eyes. What they failed to tell me is that you have to take them orally."

"Before going back for my sophomore year, I decided to change my major to arts and sciences, and my dad cut a deal with me: He said if I'd quit school, he'd pay my rent for the next three years as if I were in school."

21. Russell Peters

Russell folding his arms across his chest.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 29th September 1970

29th September 1970 Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Age: 51 years (as of April 2022)

Russell was born in Toronto, Canada, to immigrant Indian parents. He began performing in Toronto in 1989 and was third on Forbes' 2013 list of the world's highest-paid comedians. The Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour began in January 2022. The comedian travelled across Asia, Africa, Australia, the Middle East and Canada. Here are some of his best lines:

"I have to go to this mall in Beijing to buy some clothes. I didn't know this until I got there, but apparently, in China, I'm Shaquille O'Neal. I go to the mall. I walk into the store. I'm like, "Hey, you got a 10.5/11 in those shoes?" "Ah no! How about an 8?" "How about I can't negotiate my foot size with you?"

"People would walk up to me on the streets. "*Indian accent* RUSSELL, RUSSELL, RUSSELLLLLLLL. Your show last night, Russell, your show last night. TOO good.. TOOOOO good. First Class. A1. Fantastic. The show was fantastic. The show was mind blasting." "You mean mind-blowing." "No, no, anything can blow your mind; it BLASTED my mind."

22. Roseanne Barr

Barr wearing red lipstick.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 3rd November 1952

3rd November 1952 Birthplace: Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Age: 69 years (as of April 2022)

Barr began doing gigs in clubs in Denver and other towns in Colorado. She later joined The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, California, and appeared on The Tonight Show in 1985. She featured in many sitcoms and comedy shows. Barr even hosted Saturday Night Special in 1996. Most of her jokes are about feminine issues like motherhood and women empowerment:

"As a housewife, I feel that if the kids are still alive when my husband gets home from work, then hey, I've done my job."

"The most out-there thing I’m saying is, ‘Don’t have babies. Don’t get married and have kids. Have a larger life than that.'"23.

23. Billy Connolly

Billy keeping a long moustache.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 24th November 1942

24th November 1942 Birthplace: Anderston, Glasgow, UK

Anderston, Glasgow, UK Age: 79 years (as of April 2022)

The retired comedian did many jobs before settling on comedy. He underwent a 5-year apprenticeship as a boilermaker, building an oil platform in Biafra, Nigeria, and forming a folk-pop duo with folk singer Danny Kyle. Connolly takes great pleasure in tearing-up audiences with his rambunctious comedy.

“It seems to me that Islam and Christianity and Judaism all have the same god, and he’s telling them all different things.”

“Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn’t try it on.”33.

24. Cedric the Entertainer

Cedric celebrating his award.

Source: Instagram

Birthday: 24th April 1964

24th April 1964 Birthplace: Jefferson City, Missouri, USA

Jefferson City, Missouri, USA Age: 58 years (as of April 2022)

Cedric Antonio Kyles is best known for co-hosting Steve Harvey's show. The duo makes the African-American comedy community proud. He also hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 12. Here are two of his famous jokes:

"Never in life do you hear about a large group of black people getting killed altogether. 'Cuz we run. Nigga, we run when we see somebody else runnin'. We don't ask no questions why we runnin'; we don't need no run coordinator to get the runnin' all organized. Nigga, if I'm with you, and you start runnin'...dammit, I'm a start runnin'!"

"Politics move as fast as Twitter, and for everyone to think that in four years America was going to be perfect is ridiculous."

25. Wanda Sykes

Sykes wearing a white t-shirt with a message about love printed on it.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 7th March 1964

7th March 1964 Birthplace: Portsmouth, Virginia, USA

Portsmouth, Virginia, USA Age: 58 years (as of April 2022)

After working for the National Security Agency (NSA), Sykes ventured into comedy at a Coors Light Super Talent Showcase in Washington DC in 1987. She then joined the writers of The Chris Rock Show in 1997. Here are some of her best lines:

"Some government workers are dedicated and work hard, but most of them are just waiting to retire."

"I hate when women compare men to dogs. Men are not dogs. Dogs are loyal. I’ve never found any strange panties in my dog’s house."

26. Deon Cole

Deone in a half-buttoned shirt and jewellery to complement his look.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 9th January 1972

9th January 1972 Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Age: 50 years (as of April 2022)

Deon Cole began doing comedy when a friend bet him $50 that he would not perform on stage in Chicago. He later became a writer for The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien from 2009 to 2010 and gradually became a master in the industry. His funny side is so evident in these jokes:

"No matter what barbershop you go to, there's always that guy who's just hanging around and doesn't do much but knows everything that's going on in the community."

"My fashion was not the best in the '80s. I looked crazy as hell. I used to wear my pants tucked into my socks and karate handkerchiefs around my wrist. It was ridiculous how I used to dress in the '80s."

27. Steve Harvey

A smile lights up Steve's face as he leans forward.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 17th January 1957

17th January 1957 Birthplace: Welch, West Virginia, USA

Welch, West Virginia, USA Age: 65 years (as of April 2022)

Steve Harvey is a global comedy icon. He first performed stand-up comedy at the Hilarities Comedy Club in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1985. The star has hosted TV shows for ages, including Little Big Shots: Forever Young in 2017. He now produces Family Feud Africa, Steve on Watch, and Judge Steve Harvey. Here are some of his best jokes:

"You're an investigator - can't nobody find stuff out like a woman. Y'all put the police to shame, make the little investigative tricks they show on CSI and Law & Order: SVU look like counting lessons on Sesame Street."

"The only way a woman can truly be completely satisfied is to get herself four different men--an old one, an ugly one, a Mandingo, and a gay guy."

28. Trevor Noah

Trevor sitting behind a desk inside a television studio.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 20th February 1984

20th February 1984 Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Age: 38 years (as of April 2022)

The American-based Mzansi comedian began hosting The Daily Show in 2014. Before this, he had many achievements in his motherland, including acting in Isidingo, hosting Noah's Ark talk show on YFM, and presenting The Real Goboza on SABC 1. Noah has a witty way of voicing his opinions: For instance;

"If you're Native American and you pray to the wolves, you're a savage. If you're African and you pray to your ancestors, you're primitive. But when white people pray to a guy who turns water into wine, well, that's just common sense."

“A dog is a great thing for a kid to have. It's like a bicycle but with emotions.”43.

29. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany in a glittering brown dress and short blonde hair.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 3rd December 1979

3rd December 1979 Birthplace: Historic South Central Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA

Historic South Central Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 42 years (as of April 2022)

Tiffany's father had Ethiopian-Jewish heritage and was a refugee from Eritrea, while her mum was African-American. Additionally, coming from a broken home never broke her determination. Tiffany's first breakthrough was at Bill Bellamy's contest, Who's Got Jokes? Some years later, she launched a show called Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready on Netflix. Tiffany speaks the truth and shares her experiences with the world through comedy:

"Every man is going to think of you as property. That's why they want to put their last name on your name. Then you're their property. So you want to make sure whoever you end up with knows how to maintain their property."

"At first, people were laughing 'cause they thought I was just playin'. Then I pulled my hair off, I took my shoes off, I took my earrings off, I bawled up my fists all furious, and I started praying in the microphone: "Heavenly Father, give me the strength and power to beat this girl down to the ground and teach her she ain't never supposed to be disrespectful to anybody because I give zero f*ucks Lord, just give me the power to whip her a*ss. All these things I ask in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen". I guess it was the way I said it because people stopped laughing."

30. Jamie Foxx

Jamie putting on a grey leather coat and a black t-shirt.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 13th December 1967

13th December 1967 Birthplace: Terrell, Texas, USA

Terrell, Texas, USA Age: 54 years (as of April 2022)

Eric Marlon Bishop told jokes at a comedy club's open mic night for the first time in 1989 after his girlfriend dared him. He chose Jamie Foxx as his stage on stage to pay tribute to the late black comedian Redd Foxx. The comedian had a sitcom called The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996 to 2001. Here are some of his memorable jokes:

"My worst hair experience was when I was trying to relax my hair, and my grandmother did it. It went all straight, and I looked like a black Bee Gee."

"My homies that are around me never give me that 'star pass'. I've hung out with some stars who are playing basketball, and everyone lets them score all the baskets. Shooting pool, they let them make all the shots. My homies don't let me get away with that."

31. DC Young Fly

DC Young Fly holding a cigar between his fingers.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 2nd May 1992

2nd May 1992 Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Age: 29 years (as of April 2022)

The rapper is also good at stand-up comedy. You should watch his performance on Steve Harvey's Show and other platforms. Most of DC Young Fly's comedy videos are on YouTube.

Young Fly mimicked Barrack Obama's voice while implying that the former US president once indirectly explained in a press interview about how smokers prepare weed: "First, you break the problem down, then roll all your problems up together, and if you have a little faith, you have a lot of determination, and you put some fire behind that bad boy, your problems are going to go up in smoke."

"First, you break the problem down, then roll all your problems up together, and if you have a little faith, you have a lot of determination, and you put some fire behind that bad boy, your problems are going to go up in smoke." Young Fly joking about the tattoo on his forehead: "Oh, I'm gonna tell you something because I know the white people will think because you see a tattoo on my face, I'm a gangster. No, I want you guys to know that I know every time I wake up and look at myself in the mirror with this tattoo on my face, I messed up. So I just want you to feel comfortable with me."

32. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi wearing an embroidered shawl over a pair of black leggings and a white top.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 13th November 1955

13th November 1955 Birthplace: Chelsea, New York, USA

Chelsea, New York, USA Age: 66 years (as of April 2022)

American actress Whoopi Goldberg was a comedian in the 80s and 90s. Most people who watched Sarafina, a South African-themed movie, assumed Whoopi was from Africa. Besides starring in films, she also hosted numerous shows, including The Whoopi Goldberg Show in 1993 and Wake Up with Whoopi (2006 - 2008). Some of her best lines when delivering jokes were:

“Normal is just a cycle on the washing machine.”

"An actress can only play a woman; I'm an actor. I can play anything."

33. Katt Williams

Williams sitting on a throne-line designed chair.

Source: Facebook

Born: 2nd September 1971

2nd September 1971 Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Age: 50 years (as of April 2022)

Katt's comedy began in his hometown before going to clubs nationwide. He became one of the best stand up comedians in the US and was able to work for The Improv, The Ice House, The Comedy Club, and The Hollywood Park Casino. Williams makes good jokes out of anything and everything. For instance:

"Aspirin is perfectly legal, but if you take 13 of them motherf***ers, it'll be your last headache."

"You can't even go to Heaven if you get killed by Spinach; you can't even go. You don't even know what to tell Jesus. You know what, Jesus, I did have a salad. I didn't know what I was thinking about."

34. Leslie Jones

Jones keeping short but straightened hair.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 7th September 1967

7th September 1967 Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Memphis, Tennessee, USA Age: 54 years (as of April 2022)

Leslie was part of the Saturday Night Live show's writers and cast from 2014 to 2019. She currently hosts the Supermarket Sweep game show. The celebrity started her journey in comedy in 1987 after a friend signed her up for the Funniest Person on Campus contest. She makes fun of herself and also spews wise pieces of advice in her jokes:

"I didn't realize the age thing until I got hired, and everybody was telling me I was f*king old."

"Everybody was telling me to sit my *ss down. Everybody was telling me to get a real job. Everybody was asking me, "What are you doing? You're ruining your life. You're embarrassing your family." That's all I got. So you can't listen to that. You have to listen to yourself."

35. Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen sitting at the dining table.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 26th January 1958

26th January 1958 Birthplace: Metairie, Louisiana, USA

Metairie, Louisiana, USA Age: 64 years (as of April 2022)

Ellen is a natural when it comes to comedy. She started as an actress in a sci-fiction movie named Coneheads and Ellen's Energy Adventure show while doing comedy at small clubs and coffee houses. Ellen appeared in Netflix's 2018 stand-up special called Relatable. The Ellen DeGeneres Show began in 2003 and will end on 26th May 2022. Here are some of her cutest jokes:

"My grandmother started walking five miles a day when she was sixty. She's ninety-seven now, and we don't know where the hell she is."

"Don't you hate when people are late to work? And they always have the worst excuses. "Oh, I'm sorry I'm late, traffic." "Traffic, huh? How do you think I got here? Helicoptered in!?"

36. Kathleen Madigan

Kathleen keeping long wavy hair.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 30th September 1965

30th September 1965 Birthplace: Florissant, Missouri, USA

Florissant, Missouri, USA Age: 56 years (as of April 2022)

Kathleen has a journalism degree. Her first job in the profession was at the St. Louis-area Suburban Journals newspapers, and her debut on TV as a comedian was on NBC's Last Comic Standing, I Love the 90s: Part Deux show. Some of the funniest things Kathleen has said on camera:

"I always give homeless people money, and my friends yell at me, "He's only going to buy more alcohol and cigarettes.' And I'm thinking, 'Oh, like I wasn't?"

"Kids? It's like living with homeless people. They're cute, but they just chase you around all day long going, "Can I have a dollar? I'm missing a shoe! I need a ride!"

37. Hannah Gadsby

Hannah looking lovely with a short haircut.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 12th January 1978

12th January 1978 Birthplace: Smithton, Australia

Smithton, Australia Age: 44 years(as of April 2022)

Hannah Gadsby entered the Raw Comedy contest in 2006 while visiting her sister in Adelaide. After winning the show, she participated in So You Think You're Funny? and received the second award. The star has released several shows in her name, including Hannah Gadsby: Renaissance Woman. Hannah also uses comedy to advocate for the LGBTQ people.

Hannah talked about her sexuality: “And not all the branches go directly away from the trunk in our family tree, I will admit...I had to leave when I found out I was a little bit lesbian."

Hannah revealed her mom wished she never told her that she was a lesbian: “That is not something I need to know. What if I told you that I was a murderer?”

38. Whitney Cummings

Whitney sitting near a microphone.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 4th September 1982

4th September 1982 Birthplace: Georgetown, Washington, DC, USA

Georgetown, Washington, DC, USA Age: 39 years (as of April 2022)

Whitney is also one of the best female stand up comedians. Shortly after graduating from college in 2004, she got a job at Punk'd on MTV. In addition, the lady has been on numerous sitcoms, including hosting HBO's Crashing comedy show in 2018. Cummings' jokes instantly hit the nail on the head:

"My dad, growing up, called me Princess. He drilled it in my head as a kid that I'm a frigging princess. And then I grew up, and I got into the real world, and I realized that no one else was on board with the whole princess thing. Princesses don't lose their virginity at Lollapalooza."

"Ladies, next time your man pisses you off, do not give him the silent treatment. Instead, go Google the most important game of the season, sit next to him during that game and just ask as many f**king questions as possible."

39. Lilly Singh

A tattoo drawn on Lily's left shoulder.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 26th September 1988

26th September 1988 Birthplace: Scarborough, Toronto, Canada

Scarborough, Toronto, Canada Age: 33 years (as of April 2022)

Lilly Singh's Vlogs are famous on YouTube. In addition, the Indian-Canadian comedian has a massive following on her other social media pages. Lilly's parents migrated from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India, to Canada. They raised her as a Sikh, but religion has nothing to do with why the masses adore her jokes:

"The media has mentioned I'm a bisexual woman of colour so much that I feel like I need that I should just change my name."

"One of the biggest fears of White Americans is that the minorities are coming to take their jobs."

40. Sindhu Vee

Sindhu laughing.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 19th June 1969

19th June 1969 Birthplace: India

India Age: 52 years (as of April 2022)

Sindhu Venkatanarayanan uses the name Sindhu Vee on stage. The Indian stand-up comedian lives and performs in the UK. She left her investment banking for comedy. Sindhu received the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer in 2018 after her debut on Sandhog. Here are some of her best jokes from the Apollo live performance:

"When I found out that I was going to do this gig, I immediately put together a message and pinged it out on our family WhatsApp group to my husband and my children...and my son wrote to me at once and said, "thug life chose you, bruh" and I was like, " Oh shit, my son has joined a gang!"

"I am born and raised in India. So what I consider robust, healthy, high-quality parental discipline is frowned upon in this part of the world. That is not true; it is illegal..... and I want to have really well-behaved kids, but that is of no use to me if I am in jail."

41. Jimmy O Yang

Jimmy posing for a picture in front of a blue background.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 11th June 1987

11th June 1987 Birthplace: British Hong Kong

British Hong Kong Age: 34 years (as of April 2022)

Jimmy O Yang's emigrated from Shanghai, China, to Hong Kong. He learnt about stand-up comedy when his family moved to the US and decided to pursue it despite his parents' objections. The Economics graduate turned comedian speaks Shanghainese, Cantonese, and Mandarin Chinese. Here are some of Jimmy's jokes about his family and ethnicity:

"Growing up, my dad was 'get a real job, don't go pursuing your dreams, that's how you become homeless.' So, do I pick my family or my happiness, and how much does my happiness depend on my family?"

"Mother always tries to buy things for a reasonable price. I was never allowed to buy things at full price. Probably, it's rooted in the Chinese mentality. We are very thrifty."

42. Ronny Chieng

A portrait of Ronny.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 21st November 1985

21st November 1985 Birthplace: Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Johor Bahru, Malaysia Age: 36 years (as of April 2022)

Ronny was born in Malaysia, grew up in Singapore, studied law in Australia, and began to pursue his passion in the US in 2009. The Chinese comedian performed with Trevor Noah in 2013 at a comedy festival in Melbourne, Australia. Here are his best jokes:

"Finding a good barber is like finding a good lawyer - you gotta go to the same guy."

"I've found that if you have big thighs, as I do, long underwear will not ride up."

43. Chris Tucker

Chris putting his hands in front while crossing his fingers.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 31st August 1971

31st August 1971 Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Age: 50 years (as of April 2022)

Chris' career began in local Atlanta comedy clubs. He later relocated to Los Angeles to advance it and made his TV debut on the HBO comedy series Def Comedy Jam. The stand-up performer frequently appeared on the show throughout the 1990s. Here are two of Tucker's unforgettable jokes:

"A nigga so broke these days; somebody robs me they just be practising."

"Weed is from the earth. God put this here for me and you. Take advantage, man, take advantage!"

44. Eddie Izzard

Eddie wearing a cape with a printed message for humanity.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 7th February 1962

7th February 1962 Birthplace: Aden, Yemen

Aden, Yemen Age: 60 years (as of April 2022)

Izzard is genderfluid, meaning the celebrity calls is somewhat boyish and girlish. Pronouns "he" or" she" is suitable depending on whether the Yemen-born comedian is in boy mode or girl mode. Here are two famous lines from Eddie:

"I've learnt that the world is 4500 million years old. If you're very religious, it's not 4500 million years old. It's 6000 years old. One of these is not correct."

“MAC gave me 55 lipsticks to test. These are the same lipsticks I got caught stealing by the police when I was 15. How ironic.”

45. Patton Oswalt

Patton making a praying gesture with his hands.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 27th January 1969

27th January 1969 Birthplace: Portsmouth, Virginia, USA

Portsmouth, Virginia, USA Age: 53 years (as of April 2022)

Patton's stand-up comedy began in July 1988. He also wrote for MAD TV while starring in his own 1996 comedy special for HBO. In addition, the comedian's younger brother, Matt Oswalt, is a comedy writer. Below are some of Oswalt's thrilling jokes.

"If I ever commit suicide, I'm going to fling myself off the top of a skyscraper, but before I do, I'm going to stuff my pockets with candy and gum. When the onlookers walk up, they can go, "Oh man, he really must have been dep - Hey, Snickers!"

"My friends went over to Europe, and they brought back a magazine called Piss Drinkers magazine. Now what was really creepy about it was: this was issue 8, volume 22 of Piss Drinkers. It’s a 22-year-old magazine."

46. Nick Cannon

Nick smiling.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 8th October 1980

8th October 1980 Birthplace: San Diego, California, USA

San Diego, California, USA Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)

The teenage Nick did comedy on his father's local cable access program and release several tracks before hosting the Wild 'N Out comedy series on MTV improv in 2005 and 2016, TeenNick in 2010, and Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon on NBC in 2014.

The star featured on the Ellen DeGeneres Show severally. Since he carefully chooses his words before joking about anything, his jokes are ideal for anyone uncomfortable with curse words.

“Oh yeah, the preacher’s kid has to be the baddest one. If everyone is smoking weed, we’ve got to smoke crack. If you’re throwing rocks, we’ve got to throw bigger rocks."

"Don't worry about my life; worry about why you're worried about my life!"

47. Amanda Seales

Amanda wearing chains that match her curly afro hairstyle.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 1st July 1981

1st July 1981 Birthplace: Inglewood, California, USA

Inglewood, California, USA Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)

Her first stand-up comedy performance on TV was on HBO's I Be Knowin' special in January 2019. Amanda also participated in Bring the Funny contest in the same year. Before this, she had featured in several films, including a 1993 short movie called Cop and a Half and Nickelodeon's My Brother and Me in 1994. Two notable quotes from Amanda that come out comically are:

"I'm constantly fighting the angry black woman stigma, the 'You're pretty, you can't be funny' stigma."

"Every New Year comes with a list of predictions. Self-predictions, world predictions, how many times Lindsay Lohan will get arrested predictions, etc. I reserve the annual trend for people with genuine psychic ability and/or bloggers."

48. Woody Allen

Allen wearing a coat over a sweater and a shirt.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 30th November 1935

30th November 1935 Birthplace: Mount Eden Hospital in the Bronx, USA

Mount Eden Hospital in the Bronx, USA Age: 86 years (as of April 2022)

The retired comedian's career spans more than six decades. Woody is also an actor, film director, and scriptwriter. He began writing jokes at age 15 and sent them to Broadway writers. They made Allen the NBC Writer's Development Program in 1955 and offered him a job at The NBC Comedy Hour in Los Angeles.

Afterwards, Allen received more well-paying jobs, including writing scripts for The Ed Sullivan Show and The Tonight Show. Some of his brilliant jokes are:

"Bisexuality immediately doubles your chances for a date on Saturday night."

"I was thrown out of college for cheating on the metaphysics exam; I looked into the soul of the boy sitting next to me."

49. Tig Notaro

Tig looking beautiful with a short haircut.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 24th March 1971

24th March 1971 Birthplace: Jackson, Mississippi, USA

Jackson, Mississippi, USA Age: 51 years (as of April 2022)

Tig is a radio host, actress, and comedian. She was a singer before trying out comedy in the 90s. She performed on Comedy Central Presents. The star also co-hosted the Professor Blastoff podcast between 2011 to 2015. HBO released her first stand-up one-hour special in 2015. Here are some of her jokes:

"I always think about the idea that God never gives you more than you can handle, and just the idea that God would be looking at me and thinking, 'Eh, I think she can handle more.' And the angels thinking, 'What are you doing? You're a lunatic.' And God is like, 'No, no, trust me. She can handle this."

"I didn't like to stop playing for a second to bother with eating or going to the bathroom. I was a really skinny kid, and I remember my mother always telling people, 'I don't know how she's alive. I think she gets all of her nutrients from air pollution."

50. Jo Koy

Koy bending his head to his right-hand side.

Source: Facebook

Birthday: 2nd June 1971

2nd June 1971 Birthplace: Tacoma, Washington, USA

Tacoma, Washington, USA Age: 50 years (as of April 2022)

Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr's jokes are mostly inspired by how his Filipino mother raised him and what he encounters while raising his kids. The comedian has featured in several Comedy Central and Netflix specials. He was also a regular panellist on E! 's late-night show called Chelsea Lately. Here is a taste of Jo Koy's humour:

"Just keep following your d*mn dreams; it just costs a lot of d*mn money. I'm broke, but I have a dream."

"I get the worst compliments all the time. 'Oh, you're Asian? I love orange chicken."

Who are the best stand up comedians today in 2022?

If you have been wondering, "who is the number 1 comedian in the world?" You have no reason not to watch these best stand up comedians on Netflix specials and other platforms they are on from Facebook, YouTube, to Instagram:

David Chappelle

Jerry Seinfeld

Kevin Hart

Wanda Sykes

Amanda

Bill Burr

Chris Rock

Louis C K

Jimmy O Yang

Trevor Noah

Amanda Seales

Sidhu Vee

Ronny Chieng

Lily Singh

Who is the richest comedian in the world in 2022?

Jerry Seinfeld is considered the richest comedian in the world, with a net worth of $950 million. He has starred in several shows, including Frankie on Benson and The Tonight Show.

Who is the no 1 comedian in India?

Kapil Sharma is India's funniest man. However, he is not known to the rest of the world as much as he should be because his jokes are primarily made for the Indian audience.

Who are the best female Jewish stand up comedians?

The top Jewish female comedians are:

Jena Friedman

Emily Wilson

Catherine Cohen

Alison Stevenson

Ester Steinberg

Remy Kassimir

Orli Matlow

Emmy Blotnik

What is the best advice for someone who wants to be a stand up comedian?

Anyone who wants to do comedy as a side hustle or full-time career can use these tips:

Improve your comedic timing.

Analyze the style your competitors use on stage.

Build a comedy style that suits you.

Work on your stage presence.

Build your self-esteem.

Endure failure.

You can enjoy all the laughter from the best stand up comedians across the globe for the best stand up comedy. Always stay entertained!

