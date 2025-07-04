An African interviewer asked Orania CEO Joost Strydom if he could move to the controversial town

An African content creator has sparked conversation across social media after boldly asking the CEO of Orania if he could move to the controversial town.

The interview with Joost Strydom, head of the Orania movement, was shared in early July on his Facebook page @JoostStrydom and has people talking about what it really takes to live in the Northern Cape community.

"Can I come live in Orania?" "Orania is a place for Afrikaners!"

The clip started with a direct question that caught many viewers off guard when the interviewer simply asked:

"I wanna ask, can I move in here?"

Strydom's response revealed the strict requirements for anyone wanting to join their community.

The Orania CEO explained that while people can apply to live there, they must remember that Orania exists specifically as an Afrikaner community. He emphasised that their goal is to preserve their heritage, religion, language, and shared history as Afrikaners who want to remain in Africa rather than becoming refugees elsewhere.

During the interview, Strydom broke down how their "Ora" currency system works. He explained that the name comes from the first three letters of Orania, but also references the biblical phrase "ora et labora," meaning "pray and work."

The CEO described how they developed this internal currency system in 2004 to keep money circulating within their community. He pointed out that Orania started as a desert with no trees or development, requiring massive effort to create the green town visitors see today.

When asked about generating income as a potentially independent society, Strydom outlined their diverse economic activities. These include agriculture producing pecan nuts, maize, and wheat for export, selling electricity to the rest of South Africa, manufacturing luxury products, and tourism.

He stressed that they need economic exchange with the outside world to survive, just like any other community. The town operates various businesses while maintaining its principle that residents do all their work, from building houses to cleaning toilets.

After exploring the community, the interviewer shared his genuine thoughts about the experience. He admitted coming with many questions and leaving with most of them answered, finding both positive and potentially negative aspects.

The visitor praised the genuine friendliness of residents, saying it felt authentic even though he was filming. However, he noted their firm commitment to excluding other cultures to preserve Afrikaner heritage.

Mzansi reacts to the Orania interview

The video sparked varied reactions from South Africans commenting on the unique community:

@Mats Eriksson suggested:

"Imagine the ANC working in the same spirit as Orania, South Africa would be the Schweiz of Africa."

@Johan Jansen van Vuuren agreed:

"ANC can take tips from Orania."

@Blaine George Welsh noted:

"That man is a coloured, he has things in common with you, he's of European descent, he's a minority and sounds like he speaks Afrikaans."

@Roseline Vicky Sandilands expressed:

"Respect, respect for Orania and its people!"

@Thabo Monare admitted:

"Orania is very beautiful, and it's a place someone can live in."

@Harry Baan commented:

"Strange how they hate us but want all our accomplishments. Go live in Soweto."

@Christiaan Stassen pointed out:

"Why don't you like whites, no corruption, no crime, very neat..."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

