Brendan Wall's family says it has been left disappointed after an inquest returned a verdict of accidental death

The 45-year-old died during the swimming leg of an Ironman 70.3 event held in difficult sea conditions in Ireland

Relatives say they will continue pushing for answers and accountability despite the conclusion of the inquest

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Brendan Wall's family says it remains determined to find answers after an accidental death verdict in the inquest into his Ironman triathlon death. Image: RTE.ie

Source: UGC

The family of Brendan Wall, a 45-year-old man who drowned during an Ironman triathlon in Ireland, says its fight is not over after an inquest returned a verdict of accidental death. Wall's relatives expressed disappointment with the outcome and said they still have unanswered questions about the circumstances surrounding his death during the August 2023 event.

RTE reports that the inquest into Wall's death concluded this week, almost three years after he lost his life while competing in the IRONMAN 70.3 race in Youghal, County Cork. His family said the process had failed to deliver the accountability and lessons they hoped would emerge from the tragedy.

What is the Ironman triathlon series?

The IRONMAN 70.3 series is one of the world's most demanding endurance sports competitions. Athletes must complete a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycle and a 21.1km half-marathon run in a single event.

The races are held across the globe and attract thousands of amateur and professional athletes every year.

South African sports fans may be familiar with the IRONMAN South Africa and IRONMAN 70.3 South Africa events hosted in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. The races are among the country's premier endurance sporting events and regularly draw international competitors.

The event in Ireland took place on 20 August 2023, a day after Storm Betty brought strong winds, heavy rain and rough seas to the region.

Witnesses describe difficult conditions during swim

Evidence presented during the inquest painted a picture of challenging conditions in the water.

Wall's friend Barry Cronin, who also took part in the race, described chaotic scenes after organisers altered the swim route. He said large numbers of competitors converged at a turning buoy during the race.

Safety volunteer and nurse Catherine Sheehan told the hearing she saw a swimmer she believed to be Wall suddenly stop swimming. She immediately feared he was suffering a medical emergency.

Wall was pulled from the water, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. His death occurred during the same event in which Canadian competitor Ivan Chittenden, 64, also lost his life.

Family criticises lack of accountability

During the proceedings, the family's legal team sought to have representatives from Ironman and Triathlon Ireland give evidence.

However, Coroner Frank O'Connell declined the request, stating that the inquest would not examine every aspect of the event.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Martin Wall said they were "especially distressed" that representatives of the organisations were not compelled to testify.

"We are especially distressed that representatives of these organisations were not compelled to attend the inquest to give evidence, denying our legal team the opportunity to seek the answers our family deserved," he said.

Martin Wall said the family had hoped the process would identify lessons that could help prevent similar tragedies in future.

"Sadly, we feel that opportunity has been missed," he said.

Coroner returns accidental death verdict

Coroner O'Connell ultimately recorded a verdict of accidental death. He noted that the race had been conducted in difficult conditions and said Wall was "probably exhausted" before he drowned near the end of the swimming leg.

The coroner also observed that participants were aware of the risks associated with the sport and had signed waivers before competing.

While expressing sympathy to Wall's relatives, O'Connell concluded that the evidence supported a finding of accidental death.

Family says the fight isn’t over after Ironman triathlete death. Image: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

Source: Getty Images

Family says fight for answers will continue

Although the inquest has now concluded, Wall's family says it does not consider the matter closed.

Martin Wall said the verdict does not bring closure and insisted the family would continue hoping that meaningful changes would be introduced to improve safety at endurance events.

He summed up the family's position with a stark message:

"Two accidents in 10 minutes is no accident."

For the Wall family, the end of the inquest marks the conclusion of one legal process. However, they say their search for answers and accountability will continue.

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Source: Briefly News