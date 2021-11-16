Top 20 black female comedians you need to watch right now
A good laugh is considered therapeutic, and the world's best black female comedians have ensured the world is therapeutically healthy with their great sense of humour. So, whether you are a fan of political satire, cultural humour, or relationship comedy, you can count on these funny ladies to make your day.
Many of the funny black women have found success in other aspects of the entertainment industry. They will not only give you a great laugh but are also talented actresses with award-winning roles in films and television shows in Hollywood and the UK.
Top 20 black female comedians
Which comedian should you look out for right now? Here are the top 20 female comedians as voted by comedy fans on Ranker publication. They are not named in any particular order.
1. Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany was born on 3rd December 1979 in Los Angeles, California, to an Eritrean-Jewish father and an African American mother. She started doing comedy after graduating from high school and got her first big break in 2006.
2. Wanda Sykes
Sykes was born on 7th March 1964 in Portsmouth, Virginia, United States and raised in Maryland, Washington DC. She quit her National Security Agency job to do stand-up comedy in 1987.
3. Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, was born on 13th November 1955 in New York City, United States. She has been doing stand-up, film and television comedy since 1982. Whoopi is considered one of the greatest black female comedians and is the recipient of several awards.
4. Mo'Nique
Mo'Nique was born in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. She gained recognition as a stand-up comedian after becoming a member of The Queens of Comedy.
5. Leslie Jones
Leslie was born on 7th September 1967 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. She started doing stand-up comedy in 1987 and was a cast member and writer on SNL from 2014 to 2019.
6. Sommore
Sommore, whose real name is Lori Ann Rambough, was born on 15th May 1966 in Trenton, New Jersey, US. The award-winning comedian is popularly known as the Diva of Contemporary Comedy and was the first black female to host ComicView on BET.
7. Maya Rudolph
Maya was born on 27th July 1972 in Gainesville, Florida, to an African-American mother and an Ashkenazi Jewish dad. The comedian actress started as a singer before pursuing comedy and has been one of the popular performers on SNL since 2000.
8. Sherri Shepherd
Sherri was born on 22nd April 1967 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She started doing stand up comedy in 1990 and performs regularly at the Laugh Factory, the Improv and the Comedy Store.
9. Loni Love
Loni Love was born on 14th July 1971 in Detroit, Michigan. She is a professional engineer and used to do stand-up comedy while working. In the early 2000s, she decided to venture fully into comedy and acting.
10. Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji was born on 2nd December 1983 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria and was raised in Laurel, Maryland, United States. She has a BA in Liberal Arts.
11. Sasheer Zamata
Sasheer was born in Okinawa, Japan, to American parents and grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana. She joined the SNL cast from 2014 to 2017 and made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and This American Life.
12. Sheryl Underwood
Sheryl was born on 28th October 1963 in Little Rock, Arkansas. The award-winning comedian served in the United States Air Force for two years before making comedy her career.
13. Gina Yashere
Gina was born on 6th April 1974 in Bethnal Green, London, England, to Nigerian parents. She once worked as a lift maintenance technician and engineer before venturing fully into stand-up in 1996.
14. Retta
Marietta Sangai was born on 12th April 1970 in Newark, New Jersey and has Liberian roots. She has been doing stand-up comedy since the late 1990s and has performed on several global stages, including Comedy Central's Premium Blend.
15. London Hughes
Hughes was born in Thornton Heath, London, to a Jamaican-Cuban mother and a Puerto Rican-Spanish-Nigerian father. In 2019, the comedian actress became the first black nominee in the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Comedy Show.
16. Debra Wilson
Debra was born on 26th April 1962 in Queens, New York City and has Liberian roots. She was the first African-American woman performer and also the second-longest cast member on Mad TV.
17. Sophie Duker
Sophie was born in 1990 in London, the UK, to a Cameroonian mother and a Ghanaian father. She has been doing comedy since 2015.
18. Kim Wayans
Kimberly was born on 16th October 1961 in New York. The comedian actress is best known for her various roles and impressions on Fox's In Living Color from 1990. She is the famous matriarch of the Wayans family.
19. Adele Givens
Adele was born in Chicago, Illinois and began her comedy career in the late 1980s. She was a star on The Queen of Comedy tour and SNL and has starred in several movies and TV shows.
20. Kim Coles
Kimberly was born on 11th January 1962 in Brooklyn, New York City. She was among the original cast members of In Living Color on FOX and also starred in Living Single.
It is not easy to build a successful comedy career, especially as an Afro woman, but the above 20 black female comedians have broken barriers. Their incomparable comedic voices are sure to keep you laughing to better times. There are other talented and funny women from around the world not included on the list.
