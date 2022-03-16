How much do doctors earn in South Africa: List of highest-paid doctors in 2023

Medicine is among the most prestigious courses globally. Generally, doctors from different parts of the world pocket good salaries every month. How much do doctors earn in South Africa? Salaries tend to differ depending on the area of specialisation and experience.

South Africa has made significant milestones in the health sector and is arguably the most advanced in medical care on the continent. How much do doctors earn in South Africa? South African doctors are known to pocket handsome paychecks every month.

How much do doctors earn in South Africa? Be in the know

The compensation packages given to South African medical practitioners depend on various factors, including the level of experience, education level, and area of specialisation.

A general doctor's salary in South Africa, for instance, is different from a renal specialist. Below is a compilation of ten on-demand types of doctors and their salaries in South Africa in 2023. Note that the figures are estimates, so some may earn more or less.

10. Nephrologist - R177,875 pm/ R2,134,500 pa

Many people wonder how much a doctor's salary in South Africa is. A nephrologist is a medic who diagnoses, treats, and manages acute and chronic kidney problems and diseases.

This expert has an average monthly pay of R177,875 or R2,134,500 per annum. The demand for nephrologists in SA is high because the number of people dealing with kidney-related complications is on the rise.

9. Dermatologist - R187,588 pm/ R2,251,062 pa

Did you know a dermatologist is a medical doctor who specialises in conditions affecting the skin, hair, and nails? This is another specialist in high demand because many people want flawless skin.

Besides, skin conditions are frequent in the country. A dermatologist takes home an average of R187,588 monthly or R2,251,062 annually.

8. Trauma surgeon - R213,573 pm/ R2,562,885 pa

Trauma surgeons are also called critical care or acute care surgeons. These are specialists who perform emergency surgeries on people who have had critical injuries or illnesses. They have an income of R213,573 monthly or R2,562,885 annually.

7. Cardiologist - R216,048 pm/ R2,592,582 pa

A cardiologist's salary in South Africa varies depending on their contract and experience. The average pay is R216,048 monthly or R2,592,582 per year. Cardiologists are experts in the care of heart and blood vessels.

6. Anaesthesiologist - R218,400 pm/ R2,620,794 pa

An anaesthesiologist earns an average of R218,400 per month or R2,620,794 per annum in SA. An anaesthesiologist is a specialist who gives a patient medication to block pain when they are undergoing surgery.

They also conduct assessments in critical care units, deal with emergency situations, and give advice about pain management.

5. Paediatric surgeon - R239,002 pm/ R2,868,025 pa

Paediatric surgeons are experts who treat children. They are trained to perform operations on infants, children, and young adults. They have an income of R239,002 per month or R2,868,025 per year.

4. Plastic surgeon - R246,240 pm/ R2,954,890 pa

Many people believe plastic surgeons only perform cosmetic procedures because of the rise in the number of people doing voluntary body modification procedures.

These experts also repair injuries and congenital defects that affect function or appearance. They earn an average of R246,240 per month or R2,954,890 per year.

3. Transplant surgeon - R253,665 pm/ R3,043,982 pa

A transplant surgeon is a specialist with special training in transplantation procedures. They replace a patient's organ with an organ from another person. These experts earn an average of R253,665 per month or R3,043,982 per year.

2. Orthopaedic surgeon - R262,822 pm/ R3,153,863 pa

Orthopaedic surgeons are actively involved in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases and disorders of the bones, joints, tendons, ligaments, and muscles.

Some are generalists, while others specialise in certain areas of the body. These specialists have an average pay of R262,822 per month or R3,153,863 per year.

1. Chief of Surgery - R323,639 pm/ R3,883,676 pa

The Chief of Surgery is a doctor who works in the surgical department. They direct other members of staff and oversee programmes in this department.

They must work closely with hospital staff, department directors, and other physicians to ensure the highest standards of quality and service are observed and maintained. A Chief of Surgery has an average pay of R323,639 per month or R3,883,676 annually.

Other highly-paying medical jobs

Other well-paid medical professionals are listed below.

Neurologist - R1,990,467 per annum

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon - R1,933,300 per annum

Specialist in internal medicine - R1,827,132 per annum

Internist - R1,827,132 per annum

Who is the richest doctor in South Africa?

Patrick Soon-Shiong, a Chinese-South African transplant surgeon and businessman, is the richest doctor in South Africa. He is the inventor of Abraxane, an effective drug against pancreatic cancer. He is worth a whopping $6.9 billion in 2023.

How much is a neurologist's salary in South Africa?

A neurologist earns an average of R1,990,467 per annum or R165,872 monthly.

Which doctor gets paid the most in South Africa?

Chiefs of Surgery are arguably the highest-paid doctors in South Africa in 2023. They have an average pay of R323,639 per month or R3,883,676 annually.

How much do intern doctors earn in South Africa?

The average intern doctor pay in SA is R299,288 per year or R24,940 per month.

How much do doctors earn in South Africa? The amount they earn depends on their education level, experience, and area of specialisation. Generally, medical experts have impressive salaries.

