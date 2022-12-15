25 best medical schools in South Africa in 2024: pursue your dream career
When asked what they wish to become in the future, most children say doctors, lawyers, pilots, and engineers. Some follow through and study their dream courses. Medical courses are in high demand in most African countries. If you wish to become a medic, you should find out the best medical schools in South Africa today.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Overview of the best medical schools in South Africa
- Best medical schools in South Africa: top 25 list
- 25. Northern Cape College of Emergency Care
- 24. Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT)
- 23. Central University of Technology (CUT)
- 22. Vaal University of Technology (VUT)
- 21. Walter Sisulu University
- 20. University of Venda
- 19. University of Zululand
- 18. Cape Peninsula University of Technology
- 17. Durban University of Technology
- 16. Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
- 15. Tshwane University of Technology
- 14. Nelson Mandela University
- 13. University of Fort Hare
- 12. Rhodes University
- 11. University of Limpopo
- 10. University of South Africa (UNISA)
- 9. University of Johannesburg (UJ)
- 8. University of the Western Cape (UWC)
- 7. University of the Free State
- 6. North-West University (NWU)
- 5. University of Pretoria
- 4. University of KwaZulu-Natal
- 3. University of Stellenbosch
- 2. University of the Witwatersrand
- 1. University of Cape Town
- Which are the best medical schools in Africa?
- How many medical schools are in South Africa?
- Can foreigners study medicine in South Africa?
- How long does it take to become a medical doctor in South Africa?
- Which University is the best to study medicine in South Africa?
- How many years is medical school in South Africa?
- Which are the easiest medical schools to get into in South Africa?
- Which are the top medical schools in South Africa and their requirements?
- Which are the top private medical schools in South Africa?
- How much does medical school cost in South Africa?
There are many medical schools in South Africa today. This ranking of the best ones takes into account the institutions' reputation, facilities, learning environment, staffing, and overall quality of education. The list is subjective and may not consider all possible aspects that make an academic institution the best. Prospective medics should do their research before applying for admission.
Overview of the best medical schools in South Africa
|Ranking
|Institution
|Location
|1
|University of Cape Town
|Cape Town
|2
|University of the Witwatersrand
|Johannesburg
|3
|University of Stellenbosch
|Stellenbosch
|4
|University of KwaZulu-Natal
|KwaZulu-Natal
|5
|University of Pretoria
|Pretoria
|6
|North-West University
|Potchefstroom, North West
|7
|University of the Free State
|Bloemfontein, Free State
|8
|University of the Western Cape
|Bellville, Cape Town
|9
|University of Johannesburg
|Johannesburg
|10
|University of South Africa
|Muckleneuk, Pretoria
|11
|University of Limpopo
|Limpopo
|12
|Rhodes University
|Grahamstown, Cape Town
|13
|University of Fort Hare
|Eastern Cape Province
|14
|Nelson Mandela University
|Port Elizabeth
|15
|Tshwane University of Technology
|Pretoria West
|16
|Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
|Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng Province
|17
|Durban University of Technology
|KwaZulu-Natal
|18
|Cape Peninsula University of Technology
|Cape Town
|19
|University of Zululand
|KwaZulu-Natal
|20
|University of Venda
|Thohoyandou, Limpopo Province
|21
|Walter Sisulu University
|Mthatha, East London
|22
|Vaal University of Technology
|Andries Potgieter Blvd, Vanderbijlpark
|23
|Central University of Technology
|Bloemfontein Central, Bloemfontein
|24
|Mangosuthu University of Technology
|Umlazi, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
|25
|Northern Cape College of Emergency Care
|Kimberly
Best medical schools in South Africa: top 25 list
The best medical schools in South Africa are concerned about their students' well-being. They have an excellent approach to teaching and research and offer opportunities for personal and academic growth.
25. Northern Cape College of Emergency Care
- Location: Kimberley
- Contacts: 083 278 9803/ (053) 807 5395
Northern Cape College of Emergency Care is one of the best paramedic training institutions in SA. The college has been fully accredited by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). Students at Northern Cape College of Emergency Care receive training in pre-hospital emergency care.
24. Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT)
- Location: 511 Griffiths Mxenge Hwy, Umlazi, Durban
- Year founded: 1979
- Contact: +27 31 907 7111
MUT offers academic programmes in health science and biomedical science. These medical courses are highly marketable in contemporary SA. Located in Durban, Mangosuthu University of Technology is one of the best universities in the country.
23. Central University of Technology (CUT)
- Location: 20 President Brand St, Bloemfontein Central, Bloemfontein
- Year founded: 1981
- Contacts: +27 51 507 3911/ +27 (0)57 910 3500
At the Central University of Technology, students can pursue courses in dental assisting, health sciences in clinical technology, and medical laboratory sciences. The institution was established in 1981 as Technikon Free State.
22. Vaal University of Technology (VUT)
- Location: Andries Potgieter Blvd, Vanderbijlpark
- Year founded: 1966
- Contacts: +27 16 950 9000
At Vaal University of Technology, prospective students can pursue courses in biotechnology, medical laboratory sciences, and biomedical technology. VUT attracts students from all over the country. It is one of the largest residential universities of technology in SA.
21. Walter Sisulu University
- Location: Mthatha, East London
- Year founded: 2005
- Contacts: +27 47 502 2844/ +27 47 502 2211
Founded in 2005, Walter Sisulu University was formed after a merger between Border Technikon, Eastern Cape Technikon, and the University of Transkei. The institution's Faculty Of Medicine and Health Sciences offers multiple medical programmes, including medical microbiology, family medicine, radiology, medicine in surgery, psychiatry, and obstetrics and gynaecology.
20. University of Venda
- Location: Thohoyandou, Limpopo Province
- Year founded: 1982
- Contact: +27 15 962 8000
The University of Venda is a South African comprehensive rural-based institution. The Faculty of Health Sciences offers courses in nursing, public health, nutrition, psychology, and biokinetics. It is among the leading institutions in SA.
19. University of Zululand
- Location: KwaZulu-Natal
- Year founded: 1960
- Contact: +27 35 902 6950
The University of Zululand, commonly known as UniZulu, is situated in the north of the Tugela River in KwaZulu-Natal. The institution offers courses in nursing sciences in the Faculty of Science, Agriculture, and Engineering.
18. Cape Peninsula University of Technology
- Location: Cape Town
- Year founded: 2005
- Contact: +27 21 959 6767
Did you know the Cape Peninsula University of Technology is the only university of technology in the Western Cape Province? It is also the largest university in the province. The institution offers courses in biomedical, nursing, dental, ophthalmic, wellness, and emergency medical sciences.
17. Durban University of Technology
- Location: KwaZulu-Natal
- Year founded: 2002
- Contact: +27 31 373 2000
The Durban University of Technology is a multi-campus university situated in KwaZulu-Natal. The Faculty of Health Sciences offers courses in biomedical and clinical technology, chiropractic care, dental sciences, homoeopathy, nursing, medical orthotics and prosthetics, and radiography, among others.
16. Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
- Location: Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng Province
- Year founded: 2014
- Contact: +27 12 521 4111
Did you know Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University was formerly known as the Medical University of South Africa and later as the MEDUNSA campus of the University of Limpopo? This medical university offers programmes in medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, and healthcare sciences.
15. Tshwane University of Technology
- Location: Staatsartillerie Rd, Pretoria West, Pretoria
- Year founded: 2004
- Contact: +27 86 110 2421
Technikon Northern Gauteng, Technikon North-West, and Technikon Pretoria merged to form Tshwane University of Technology in 2004. It offers nursing courses at the Adelaide Tambo School of Nursing Science. It also has departments of biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences.
14. Nelson Mandela University
- Location: Port Elizabeth
- Year founded: 2005
- Contact: +27 (0) 41 504 1111
At Nelson Mandela University, prospective students can pursue courses in behavioural and lifestyle sciences, clinical care, medical sciences, and medicine. The university was formed after a merger between PE Technikon the University of Port Elizabeth and the Port Elizabeth campus of Vista University.
13. University of Fort Hare
- Location: Eastern Cape Province
- Year founded: 1916
- Contact: +27 (0)40 602 2441
The University of Fort Hare was formerly known as the South African Native College. The institution offers courses in nursing and health management in the Faculty of Health Sciences.
12. Rhodes University
- Location: Grahamstown, Cape Town
- Year founded: 1904
- Contact: +27 46 603 8111
At Rhodes University, prospective students can study programmes in medicinal chemistry, biological sciences, and pharmacy. It is one of four universities in the Eastern Cape Province.
11. University of Limpopo
- Location: Limpopo Province
- Year founded: 2005
- Contact: +27 (0) 15 268 9111
The University of Limpopo has Departments of Health Care Sciences and Medicine. The institution offers courses in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, nursing, paediatrics and child health, pharmacy, family medicine, optometry, pathology, psychiatry, and mental health.
10. University of South Africa (UNISA)
- Location: Preller St, Muckleneuk, Pretoria
- Year founded: 1873
- Contact: +27 12 429 3111
The University of South Africa is the largest university system in SA by enrollment. At UNISA, students can pursue programmes in biomedical science, health sciences, and nursing sciences.
9. University of Johannesburg (UJ)
- Location: Johannesburg
- Year founded: 2005
- Contact: 011 559 4555
The University of Johannesburg has a Faculty of Health Sciences that offers programmes in chiropractic, emergency medical care, complementary medicine, biomedical sciences, nursing, optometry, podiatry, medical imaging, and radiation sciences.s
8. University of the Western Cape (UWC)
- Location: Robert Sobukwe Rd, Bellville, Cape Town
- Year founded: 1959
- Contact: +27 21 959 2911
The University of the Western Cape has a Faculty of Community and Health Sciences. The faculty offers courses in physiotherapy, public health, occupational therapy, dietetics, psychology,s and nursing
7. University of the Free State
- Location: Bloemfontein, Free State
- Year founded: 1904
- Contact: 051 401 9111
The University of the Free State offers courses in radiation sciences, nursing, and health and rehabilitation sciences. The institution was first established as an institution of higher learning in 1904 as a tertiary section of Grey College.
6. North-West University (NWU)
- Location: Potchefstroom, Mahikeng, and Vanderbijlpark
- Year founded: 2004
- Contact: +27 18 299 1111
At the North-West University, quality education is provided for all. The Faculty of Health Sciences offers courses in nursing, pharmacy, physiology, dietetics, occupational hygiene, and psychosocial health.
5. University of Pretoria
- Location: Pretoria
- Year founded: 1908
- Contact: 012 420 3111
The University of Pretoria is one of the top 10 medical schools in South Africa. This institution has a School of Medicine, Health Care Sciences, Public Health, and Dentistry that offers multiple medical courses.
4. University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Location: 238 Mazisi Kunene Rd, Glenwood, Durban, KwaZulu Natal
- Year founded: 2004
- Contact: +27 31 260 1111
The University of KwaZulu-Natal was formed after the merger between the University of Natal and the University of Durban-Westville. The College of Health Sciences has departments that offer courses in health sciences, clinical medicine, nursing, public health, laboratory medicine, and medical sciences.
3. University of Stellenbosch
- Location: Stellenbosch Central
- Year founded: 1918
- Contact: +27 21 808 9111
The University of Stellenbosch is one of the top 5 medical schools in South Africa. The Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences offers programmes in dietetics, physiotherapy, speech-language and hearing therapy, occupational therapy, medicine and surgery, and nursing and midwifery.
2. University of the Witwatersrand
- Location: 1 Jan Smuts Ave, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Year founded: 1922
- Contact: +27 11 717 1000
The University of the Witwatersrand, the Faculty of Health Sciences offers courses in anatomical sciences, clinical medicine, oral health sciences, pathology, public health, physiology, and therapeutic sciences.
1. University of Cape Town
- Location: Cape Town
- Year founded: 1829
- Contact: +27 21 650 9111
The University of Cape Town is one of the best medical schools in Africa for international students as well as local ones. It is the oldest university in SA and the oldest in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Faculty of Health Sciences offers programmes in medicine and surgery, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, audiology, and speech therapy.
Which are the best medical schools in Africa?
The top medical schools on the continent include the University of Cape Town, Texila American University Zambia, Cairo University, University of Nairobi, University of Ghana Medical School, Makerere University School of Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand, and Ain Shams University.
How many medical schools are in South Africa?
There are over 20 universities offering medical courses in the country. There are also multiple private colleges offering such programmes.
Can foreigners study medicine in South Africa?
Yes, most universities accept international students. Foreigners need to apply for admission into their preferred institutions.
How long does it take to become a medical doctor in South Africa?
The journey to becoming a doctor in South Africa takes around six to seven years.
Which University is the best to study medicine in South Africa?
The University of Cape Town is arguably the best institution to study medicine in SA. Other top institutions are the University of the Witwatersrand, the University of Stellenbosch, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and the University of Pretoria.
How many years is medical school in South Africa?
Medical school takes six to seven years in SA. On qualification, a graduate is competent to work as an intern in a South African hospital.
Which are the easiest medical schools to get into in South Africa?
The easiest medical schools to get into in SA include the University of Limpopo, the University of the Free State, the University of Zululand, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Walter Sisulu University, and the University of Fort Hare.
Which are the top medical schools in South Africa and their requirements?
The top medical schools in SA include the University of Cape Town, the University of Limpopo, the University of the Free State, the University of Zululand, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Walter Sisulu University, and the University of Fort Hare. Prospective students are encouraged to check the requirements on the respective websites.
Which are the top private medical schools in South Africa?
The top private medical schools in South Africa include Northern Cape College of Emergency Care, Mediclinic Private Higher Education Institution, Limpopo College of Emergency Care, and Free State College of Emergency Care.
How much does medical school cost in South Africa?
The average tuition for a public medical school in South Africa is around R50,000 per year. The average tuition fee in a private institution is R80,000 per year. Prospective students should get the fee structure from the institutions they are interested in.
The best medical schools in South Africa are known for offering quality education. They offer a conducive learning environment and are well-staffed.
