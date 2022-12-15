25 best medical schools in South Africa in 2024: pursue your dream career

When asked what they wish to become in the future, most children say doctors, lawyers, pilots, and engineers. Some follow through and study their dream courses. Medical courses are in high demand in most African countries. If you wish to become a medic, you should find out the best medical schools in South Africa today.

A stethoscope on a blue surface and a young female medic with a stethoscope. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska, @Tima Miroshnichenko (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are many medical schools in South Africa today. This ranking of the best ones takes into account the institutions' reputation, facilities, learning environment, staffing, and overall quality of education. The list is subjective and may not consider all possible aspects that make an academic institution the best. Prospective medics should do their research before applying for admission.

Overview of the best medical schools in South Africa

Ranking Institution Location 1 University of Cape Town Cape Town 2 University of the Witwatersrand Johannesburg 3 University of Stellenbosch Stellenbosch 4 University of KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal 5 University of Pretoria Pretoria 6 North-West University Potchefstroom, North West 7 University of the Free State Bloemfontein, Free State 8 University of the Western Cape Bellville, Cape Town 9 University of Johannesburg Johannesburg 10 University of South Africa Muckleneuk, Pretoria 11 University of Limpopo Limpopo 12 Rhodes University Grahamstown, Cape Town 13 University of Fort Hare Eastern Cape Province 14 Nelson Mandela University Port Elizabeth 15 Tshwane University of Technology Pretoria West 16 Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng Province 17 Durban University of Technology KwaZulu-Natal 18 Cape Peninsula University of Technology Cape Town 19 University of Zululand KwaZulu-Natal 20 University of Venda Thohoyandou, Limpopo Province 21 Walter Sisulu University Mthatha, East London 22 Vaal University of Technology Andries Potgieter Blvd, Vanderbijlpark 23 Central University of Technology Bloemfontein Central, Bloemfontein 24 Mangosuthu University of Technology Umlazi, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal 25 Northern Cape College of Emergency Care Kimberly

Best medical schools in South Africa: top 25 list

The best medical schools in South Africa are concerned about their students' well-being. They have an excellent approach to teaching and research and offer opportunities for personal and academic growth.

25. Northern Cape College of Emergency Care

Location: Kimberley

Kimberley Contacts: 083 278 9803/ (053) 807 5395

Northern Cape College of Emergency Care is one of the best paramedic training institutions in SA. The college has been fully accredited by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). Students at Northern Cape College of Emergency Care receive training in pre-hospital emergency care.

24. Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT)

Location: 511 Griffiths Mxenge Hwy, Umlazi, Durban

511 Griffiths Mxenge Hwy, Umlazi, Durban Year founded: 1979

1979 Contact: +27 31 907 7111

MUT offers academic programmes in health science and biomedical science. These medical courses are highly marketable in contemporary SA. Located in Durban, Mangosuthu University of Technology is one of the best universities in the country.

23. Central University of Technology (CUT)

Location: 20 President Brand St, Bloemfontein Central, Bloemfontein

20 President Brand St, Bloemfontein Central, Bloemfontein Year founded: 1981

1981 Contacts: +27 51 507 3911/ +27 (0)57 910 3500

At the Central University of Technology, students can pursue courses in dental assisting, health sciences in clinical technology, and medical laboratory sciences. The institution was established in 1981 as Technikon Free State.

22. Vaal University of Technology (VUT)

Location: Andries Potgieter Blvd, Vanderbijlpark

Andries Potgieter Blvd, Vanderbijlpark Year founded: 1966

1966 Contacts: +27 16 950 9000

At Vaal University of Technology, prospective students can pursue courses in biotechnology, medical laboratory sciences, and biomedical technology. VUT attracts students from all over the country. It is one of the largest residential universities of technology in SA.

A smiling male doctor with a stethoscope around his neck. Photo: pexels.com, @Ivan Samkov

Source: UGC

21. Walter Sisulu University

Location: Mthatha, East London

Mthatha, East London Year founded: 2005

2005 Contacts: +27 47 502 2844/ +27 47 502 2211

Founded in 2005, Walter Sisulu University was formed after a merger between Border Technikon, Eastern Cape Technikon, and the University of Transkei. The institution's Faculty Of Medicine and Health Sciences offers multiple medical programmes, including medical microbiology, family medicine, radiology, medicine in surgery, psychiatry, and obstetrics and gynaecology.

20. University of Venda

Location: Thohoyandou, Limpopo Province

Thohoyandou, Limpopo Province Year founded: 1982

1982 Contact: +27 15 962 8000

The University of Venda is a South African comprehensive rural-based institution. The Faculty of Health Sciences offers courses in nursing, public health, nutrition, psychology, and biokinetics. It is among the leading institutions in SA.

19. University of Zululand

Location: KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal Year founded: 1960

1960 Contact: +27 35 902 6950

The University of Zululand, commonly known as UniZulu, is situated in the north of the Tugela River in KwaZulu-Natal. The institution offers courses in nursing sciences in the Faculty of Science, Agriculture, and Engineering.

18. Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Location: Cape Town

Cape Town Year founded: 2005

2005 Contact: +27 21 959 6767

Did you know the Cape Peninsula University of Technology is the only university of technology in the Western Cape Province? It is also the largest university in the province. The institution offers courses in biomedical, nursing, dental, ophthalmic, wellness, and emergency medical sciences.

17. Durban University of Technology

Location: KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal Year founded: 2002

2002 Contact: +27 31 373 2000

The Durban University of Technology is a multi-campus university situated in KwaZulu-Natal. The Faculty of Health Sciences offers courses in biomedical and clinical technology, chiropractic care, dental sciences, homoeopathy, nursing, medical orthotics and prosthetics, and radiography, among others.

A smiling female medic in green scrubs. Photo: pexels.com, @Laura James

Source: UGC

16. Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Location: Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng Province

Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng Province Year founded: 2014

2014 Contact: +27 12 521 4111

Did you know Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University was formerly known as the Medical University of South Africa and later as the MEDUNSA campus of the University of Limpopo? This medical university offers programmes in medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, and healthcare sciences.

15. Tshwane University of Technology

Location: Staatsartillerie Rd, Pretoria West, Pretoria

Staatsartillerie Rd, Pretoria West, Pretoria Year founded: 2004

2004 Contact: +27 86 110 2421

Technikon Northern Gauteng, Technikon North-West, and Technikon Pretoria merged to form Tshwane University of Technology in 2004. It offers nursing courses at the Adelaide Tambo School of Nursing Science. It also has departments of biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences.

14. Nelson Mandela University

Location: Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth Year founded: 2005

2005 Contact: +27 (0) 41 504 1111

At Nelson Mandela University, prospective students can pursue courses in behavioural and lifestyle sciences, clinical care, medical sciences, and medicine. The university was formed after a merger between PE Technikon the University of Port Elizabeth and the Port Elizabeth campus of Vista University.

13. University of Fort Hare

Location: Eastern Cape Province

Eastern Cape Province Year founded: 1916

1916 Contact: +27 (0)40 602 2441

The University of Fort Hare was formerly known as the South African Native College. The institution offers courses in nursing and health management in the Faculty of Health Sciences.

12. Rhodes University

Location: Grahamstown, Cape Town

Grahamstown, Cape Town Year founded: 1904

1904 Contact: +27 46 603 8111

At Rhodes University, prospective students can study programmes in medicinal chemistry, biological sciences, and pharmacy. It is one of four universities in the Eastern Cape Province.

A young female doctor with a stethoscope on her neck talking to a patient. Photo: pexels.com, @Cottonbro Studio

Source: UGC

11. University of Limpopo

Location: Limpopo Province

Limpopo Province Year founded: 2005

2005 Contact: +27 (0) 15 268 9111

The University of Limpopo has Departments of Health Care Sciences and Medicine. The institution offers courses in medicine, surgery, obstetrics, nursing, paediatrics and child health, pharmacy, family medicine, optometry, pathology, psychiatry, and mental health.

10. University of South Africa (UNISA)

Location: Preller St, Muckleneuk, Pretoria

Preller St, Muckleneuk, Pretoria Year founded: 1873

1873 Contact: +27 12 429 3111

The University of South Africa is the largest university system in SA by enrollment. At UNISA, students can pursue programmes in biomedical science, health sciences, and nursing sciences.

9. University of Johannesburg (UJ)

Location: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Year founded: 2005

2005 Contact: 011 559 4555

The University of Johannesburg has a Faculty of Health Sciences that offers programmes in chiropractic, emergency medical care, complementary medicine, biomedical sciences, nursing, optometry, podiatry, medical imaging, and radiation sciences.s

8. University of the Western Cape (UWC)

Location: Robert Sobukwe Rd, Bellville, Cape Town

Robert Sobukwe Rd, Bellville, Cape Town Year founded: 1959

1959 Contact: +27 21 959 2911

The University of the Western Cape has a Faculty of Community and Health Sciences. The faculty offers courses in physiotherapy, public health, occupational therapy, dietetics, psychology,s and nursing

7. University of the Free State

Location: Bloemfontein, Free State

Bloemfontein, Free State Year founded: 1904

1904 Contact: 051 401 9111

The University of the Free State offers courses in radiation sciences, nursing, and health and rehabilitation sciences. The institution was first established as an institution of higher learning in 1904 as a tertiary section of Grey College.

A male dentist in blue scrubs doing a dental procedure on a female patient. Photo: pexels.com, @Marco Dental Tourism Stomatolog Beograd

Source: UGC

6. North-West University (NWU)

Location: Potchefstroom, Mahikeng, and Vanderbijlpark

Potchefstroom, Mahikeng, and Vanderbijlpark Year founded: 2004

2004 Contact: +27 18 299 1111

At the North-West University, quality education is provided for all. The Faculty of Health Sciences offers courses in nursing, pharmacy, physiology, dietetics, occupational hygiene, and psychosocial health.

5. University of Pretoria

Location: Pretoria

Pretoria Year founded: 1908

1908 Contact: 012 420 3111

The University of Pretoria is one of the top 10 medical schools in South Africa. This institution has a School of Medicine, Health Care Sciences, Public Health, and Dentistry that offers multiple medical courses.

4. University of KwaZulu-Natal

Location: 238 Mazisi Kunene Rd, Glenwood, Durban, KwaZulu Natal

238 Mazisi Kunene Rd, Glenwood, Durban, KwaZulu Natal Year founded: 2004

2004 Contact: +27 31 260 1111

The University of KwaZulu-Natal was formed after the merger between the University of Natal and the University of Durban-Westville. The College of Health Sciences has departments that offer courses in health sciences, clinical medicine, nursing, public health, laboratory medicine, and medical sciences.

3. University of Stellenbosch

Location: Stellenbosch Central

Stellenbosch Central Year founded: 1918

1918 Contact: +27 21 808 9111

The University of Stellenbosch is one of the top 5 medical schools in South Africa. The Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences​ offers programmes in dietetics, physiotherapy, speech-language and hearing therapy, occupational therapy, medicine and surgery, and nursing and midwifery.

2. University of the Witwatersrand

Location: 1 Jan Smuts Ave, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

1 Jan Smuts Ave, Braamfontein, Johannesburg Year founded: 1922

1922 Contact: +27 11 717 1000

The University of the Witwatersrand, the Faculty of Health Sciences offers courses in anatomical sciences, clinical medicine, oral health sciences, pathology, public health, physiology, and therapeutic sciences.

1. University of Cape Town

Location: Cape Town

Cape Town Year founded: 1829

1829 Contact: +27 21 650 9111

The University of Cape Town is one of the best medical schools in Africa for international students as well as local ones. It is the oldest university in SA and the oldest in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Faculty of Health Sciences offers programmes in medicine and surgery, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, audiology, and speech therapy.

A female medic doing a checkup on a small baby being held by the father. Photo: pexels.com, @CDC

Source: UGC

Which are the best medical schools in Africa?

The top medical schools on the continent include the University of Cape Town, Texila American University Zambia, Cairo University, University of Nairobi, University of Ghana Medical School, Makerere University School of Medicine, University of the Witwatersrand, and Ain Shams University.

How many medical schools are in South Africa?

There are over 20 universities offering medical courses in the country. There are also multiple private colleges offering such programmes.

Can foreigners study medicine in South Africa?

Yes, most universities accept international students. Foreigners need to apply for admission into their preferred institutions.

How long does it take to become a medical doctor in South Africa?

The journey to becoming a doctor in South Africa takes around six to seven years.

Which University is the best to study medicine in South Africa?

The University of Cape Town is arguably the best institution to study medicine in SA. Other top institutions are the University of the Witwatersrand, the University of Stellenbosch, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and the University of Pretoria.

How many years is medical school in South Africa?

Medical school takes six to seven years in SA. On qualification, a graduate is competent to work as an intern in a South African hospital.

Which are the easiest medical schools to get into in South Africa?

The easiest medical schools to get into in SA include the University of Limpopo, the University of the Free State, the University of Zululand, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Walter Sisulu University, and the University of Fort Hare.

Which are the top medical schools in South Africa and their requirements?

The top medical schools in SA include the University of Cape Town, the University of Limpopo, the University of the Free State, the University of Zululand, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Walter Sisulu University, and the University of Fort Hare. Prospective students are encouraged to check the requirements on the respective websites.

Which are the top private medical schools in South Africa?

The top private medical schools in South Africa include Northern Cape College of Emergency Care, Mediclinic Private Higher Education Institution, Limpopo College of Emergency Care, and Free State College of Emergency Care.

How much does medical school cost in South Africa?

The average tuition for a public medical school in South Africa is around R50,000 per year. The average tuition fee in a private institution is R80,000 per year. Prospective students should get the fee structure from the institutions they are interested in.

The best medical schools in South Africa are known for offering quality education. They offer a conducive learning environment and are well-staffed.

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of all colleges in Cape Town. Colleges and universities provide the surest route to a successful career and enjoyable life.

All parents want to find the best college for their children to pursue the courses they desire. Most people consider the quality of education, reputation of the college, and location before anything else.

Source: Briefly News