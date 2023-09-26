Did Karen Gillan's boyfriend Nick Kocher marry her in a secret wedding?

Love will make people do anything for the special person in their life. A perfect example was when Karen Gillan's boyfriend, Nick Gosher, wore a skirt at his wedding to honour his wife's Scottish heritage. Several witnesses confirmed the outlook and even praised how handsome the groom looked in his traditional kilt.

Karen Gillan and Nick Kocher attended the opening night of the Death, Let Me Do My Show at Lucille Lortel Theater in New York City. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Karen Gillan's spouse is American by birth and a professional stand-up comedian. The duo openly shows how much they are in love with each other. Before they married, their relationship was secret until they shared that they had been dating for a while.

Karen Gillan's profile and bio

Full name Karen Sheila Gillan Age 35 years old (as of October 2023) Gender Female Date of birth 28 November 1987 Profession Actress, model, entrepreneur, philanthropist Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Inverness, Scotland Current residence United States of America Nationality Scottish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Shoe size 7 (US) Dress size 5 (US) Hair colour Red Eye colour Hazel Mother Marie Gillan Father Raymond John Gillan Siblings Karen Sheila and Raymond Marital status Married Husband Nick Kocher College Telford College, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts Social media Instagram, (Twitter) X Total follower amounts 8.1 million on IG and 1.4 million on X as of 5 October 2023

Background information

Karen Sheila Gillan was born on 28 November 1987 in Inverness, Scotland, making her Scottish. Her parents, Marie and Raymond John Gillan, raised her alongside two other siblings: Karen Sheila and Raymond.

The actress had a knack for being in front of the camera. She honed her skills by taking an HNC Acting and Performance course at Telford College. She then moved to London at 18 to further her studies at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

She entered the limelight with a modelling gig at the 2007 London Fashion Week. But her sojourn into the movie world dates back to 2006 when she appeared on television.

Nick and Karen attended the premiere of Hulu's Catch-22 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Since then, she has taken her acting career into Hollywood and has become one of the most sought-after actresses with lead roles in several high-grossing movies and television shows.

Is Karen Gillan in a relationship?

Karen Gillan's relationship is with Nick Kocher. But before meeting Nick, she had dated other high-profile men. The most notable among such is with famous British photographer Patrick Green.

Their relationship lasted between 2006 and 2012 before they parted ways for personal reasons. She also reportedly dated Andrew Brooke, but neither confirmed it until it phased out.

How did Karen Gillan meet her husband?

Karen Gillan's husband first connected with her through social media before they met physically.. Discussing their meeting, she said:

Oh gosh. I slid into his DMs on Instagram! It's true, it's true; he popped up on my recommended friends list on Instagram. The algorithm is tearing the country apart, but it brought me together with my guy.

The actress was not discouraged when Nick failed to respond initially on Instagram. She contacted him on Twitter and told him how she enjoys reading his posts before she eventually introduced herself.

Did Karen Gillan get married?

Karen Gillan's wedding took place in May 2022. The event took place in Karen's hometown in Scotland.

Karen Gillan and Nick Kocher married at Castle Toward in Dunoon, Argyll. The groom reportedly arrived at the event with a speedboat while his bride came on The Spirit of Fortitude yacht.

Karen Gillan attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Nick wore the traditional kilt, a knee-long skirt that Scottish men wear on special occasions.

Who was at Karen Gillan's wedding?

American actors Julia Roberts and Robert Downey Jr. graced the occasion. Steven Moffat, executive producer of Doctor Who, was also a guest.

How long has Karen Gillan been married?

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in May 2023. When asked about the plans for the special day, the actress said they planned to rewatch their wedding video for the first time together.

Karen Gillan's boyfriend, Nick Kocher, is not just that anymore. He is now known as the actress' legal husband, and they enjoy each other's company. The couple has also been featured in the same movie, The Bubble. The husband played a photographer, and the wife's character was that of an actress desperate to revive her on-screen reputation.

