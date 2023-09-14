Is Caleigh Ryan, HARDY's wife, his staunch supporter? More about the singer

The 2022 ACM songwriter of the year, HARDY, recently married his long-time girlfriend, Caleigh Ryan. The couple have been trending online with their unique wedding celebration and public display of love, raising many fans' interest to know more about Hardy's wife.

HARDY and Caleigh Ryan attended the CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Who is Michael Hardy married to? He tied the knot with Caleigh Ryan in 2022. She is a marketing coordinator, businesswoman, model, and social media personality. She came to the limelight after she got connected with the American country music singer and songwriter. The Boyfriend and Wait in the Truck singer revealed that his wife is his biggest fan and critic. She inspires most of his songs and supports him in his career.

Caleigh Ryan's profile summary and bio

Full name Caleigh Ryan Hardy Gender Female Date of birth 27 March 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Encinitas, California, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American-Italian Ethnicity White Caucasian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Shoe size 8 (US) Mother Sheri Seastedt Ryan Father Michael Ryan Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Michael Wilson Hardy School La Costa Canyon High School University/college The University of Mississippi Profession Model, marketing coordinator, and social media influencer Net worth $200,000 Instagram handle @caleighryan

Background information

The celebrity spouse was born in Encinitas, California, United States. Her father is Michael Ryan, a businessman, while her mother, Sheri Seastedt Ryan, is a homemaker. She grew up with two sisters, Maddie and Josie Ryan. Also, she holds an American nationality with an American-Italian descent.

Caleigh Ryan's age

Ryan is 26 years old in 2023. She was born on 27 March 1997.

Caleigh Ryan's college

She had her high school education at La Costa Canyon High School. In 2015, she enrolled at the University of Mississippi, known as Ole Miss. She studied marketing and corporate relations and business/corporate communications and graduated in 2019.

HARDY and Caleigh at the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

What does Caleigh Ryan do for a living?

The One Beer artist's wife works as a marketing coordinator. She began her career at the Kellogg's company in Oxford, Mississippi, where she served as a business developing ambassador. Ryan worked there for four months before she became the marketing event coordinator at Lifetime Television. Between 2017 and 2021, she was the campus and brand ambassador for Intern Queen Inc.

In 2018, she became the brand ambassador and community coordinator for Uncommon Oxford Apartments. According to her LinkedIn profile, she started working in 2020 as the marketing and event coordinator for The Health and Wellness Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

As a multitalented young woman, Caleigh Ryan's career encompasses modelling. She endorses and promotes products and brands on her social media accounts. She models for clothing brands and has a Caleigh Hardy collection.

Who is Caleigh Ryan engaged to?

Michael Wilson Hardy, professionally known as HARDY, engaged Ryan. Michael is a famous, talented singer and songwriter born on 13 September 1990. He has written songs for artists like Chris Lane and Florida Georgia Line.

He has also released songs, including Sand in My Boots, Up and Down, Some Things Never Change, and Give Heaven Some Hell. Hardy engaged Ryan in August 2021 at The Lyric Theater in Oxford, Mississippi.

How did Caleigh Ryan and Hardy meet?

The couple met in April 2018 through social media. The country singer saw her on his For You page on Instagram and decided to slide into her DMs. They first saw in The Lyric Theater in Oxford, Mississippi, where he later engaged her. Hardy told PEOPLE:

We just started talking about San Diego and how she goes to Ole Miss and my family's Mississippi State thing...We kept in contact until I had a show nearby her school and told her I'd love to meet her there.

Why did Hardy fire his wedding planner?

Hardy and Ryan fired their first wedding planner because things did not go as planned with them. He revealed they had to start from scratch and hired a new planner that fitted with the vision he and his wife had for their wedding.

HARDY and Caleigh Ryan attended night 2 of the 50th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Michael Hardy and Caleigh Ryan's wedding was held on 22 October 2022 at Diamond Creek Farms in Nashville, Tennessee. They had 350 guests in attendance, including celebrities like Lauren Alaina, ERNEST, and Jameson Rodgers. Ryan, Naama & Anat and Haute Bridal custom-made her wedding gown. There was also a Beer Burro and Hardy's Tattoo Shop for guests.

Caleigh Ryan's height

Caleigh Ryan Hardy's height is 5 feet and 10 inches or 177 centimetres, and she weighs 66 kilograms. The pretty beau has a good body physique, black hair, and brown eyes.

Caleigh Ryan's net worth

According to Biography Daily, she has an estimated net worth of $200,000. Her endorsements, business, social media influencing, and career have amassed this amount. Her verified Instagram account showcases Caleigh Ryan's jewellery, lifestyle, collections, and vacations with her husband.

Caleigh Ryan is a young and self-reliant woman who gained fame for marrying a prominent figure in the music world. Beyond her husband's wealth and celebrity status, she has established a prosperous career. As Hardy's wife, she passionately supports her husband, capturing the attention and admiration of her fans.

