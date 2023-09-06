Who is Tyler Hoechlin's wife or girlfriend today? Everything we know

Over the years, Tyler Hoechlin, famously known as Derek in the television series Teen Wolf, has remained the ladies' man. He has won the hearts of many female fans because of his charm, talent, and handsomeness. The Superman actor is also known for making headlines with his many romantic relationships with co-actors and stars in the entertainment industry. Who Tyler Hoechlin's wife is has become many people's concern.

Aside from Tyler Hoechlin's onscreen marriages and romantic relationships, the actor is private with his real-life relationships. He officially declared his relationship with only one woman, dancer Rachele Brooke Smith. But the relationship did not last long.

Tyler Hoechlin's profile summary and bio

Who is Tyler Hoechlin?

Tyler Lee Hoechlin is an American former baseball player and actor. He was born to Lori and Don on 11 September 1987 in Corona, California, making him 35 in 2023. He grew up with two brothers, Travis and Tanner, and an older sister, Carrie Hoechlin. He is an American with Native American, German, Irish, Scottish, English and Norwegian ancestry.

His first acting debut was at 11 in the movie Happy Haunting. He became famous at 13 when he was chosen out of 2,000 candidates to play Michael Sullivan Jr. in Road to Perdition.

Tyler's other notable works in the movie industry are in TV series and films like Superman & Lois, Hall Pass, Fifty Shades Freed, Everybody Wants Some!, Can You Keep a Secret? and Palm Springs. He has also won awards, like the Young Hollywood Awards in 2013 and the Sartun Awards in 2017.

Did Tyler Hoechlin graduate college?

Yes, he graduated from Santiago High School in 2006. He later got a scholarship to Arizona State University because of his baseball skills. He played from 2007 to 2008 as an Infield for the team.

He eventually made it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, with his team before his transfer to the University of California, Irvine, where he played infield for the Anteaters.

The 7th Heaven actor had to leave his career in baseball for acting when he pulled and injured himself during practice.

Tyler Hoechlin's dating history

Here is a run-through of Tyler Hoechlin's dating history with some of his ex-girlfriends:

Ashley Olsen

Tyler was alleged to be gay in 2004, but it was all debunked after he started dating Ashley. She is one of the Olsen twins and a famous actress from the eighties. The relationship ended in the same year.

Candice Accola

Candice is a renowned actress known for her role as Caroline Forbes in Vampire Diaries. Tyler dated her from 2004 to 2005.

MacKenzie Rosman

After his breakup with Candice, MacKenzie became Tyler Hoechlin's girlfriend in 2005, though the relationship was brief. She is an actress and his co-actor in 7th Heaven. To date, neither of them confirmed or rejected the rumour.

Racheal Broke Smith

Broke is the only woman Tyler agreed to have dated when asked during an interview with Seventeen. She is a famous actress, dancer, and singer. Her notable movies include How I Met Your Mother, Glee, and Bring It On Fight to the Finish. The couple began dating in March 2010 but later separated in April 2012.

Jill Wigner

Tyler was rumoured to be dating Jill Wigner in 2014 because of several public appearances together. She is an American model and actress; she co-acted in Teen Wolf, playing Kate Argent. But neither of them replied to the rumours.

Alena Gerber

Gerber is a German model and TV host. She was seen with Tyler in Rome in 2015, sparking dating rumours, but it was not confirmed.

Monica Clarke, Renee Murden and Katie Cassidy are other female celebrities suspected to have hooked up with Tyler.

When did Tyler Hoechlin and Brittany Snow date?

The duo began dating in 2012. Brittany is an American actress known for her role as Chloe Beale in Pitch-Perfect. She has also made appearances in movies like John Tucker Must Die. The couple separated in July 2015.

Is Tyler Hoechlin single?

Yes, he is currently single. But it is possible that he is in a relationship that he has yet to make public.

Does Tyler Hoechlin have any kids?

No, he does not have any kids. Tyler Hoechlin's wedding, marriage, and family with kids are primarily on TV. He is a dad's parent on screen.

Tyler is a good-looking actor who has had several flings with famous personalities. Although not yet married, his fans are keen to see who will eventually become Tyler Hoechlin's wife.

