Who is Mark Pilgrim's wife, Adrienne Watkins? Everything we know

Many recognised Mark Pilgrim as a prominent South African media figure. His hosting skills spanned 5FM, Eastrand Stereo, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, 94.5 Kfm, Hot919, and Hot102.7fm. He notably led Big Brother shows and MNET's Power of 10. Did you know that before his March 2023 passing, Mark Pilgrim's wife-to-be was Adrienne Watkins?

Mark Pilgrim and Adrienne Watkins before he tragically passed. Photo: @markpilgrimza (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

Mark Pilgrim had Adrienne Watkins by his side until he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in February 2022. Given three months to live, Adrienne steadfastly supported him through his cancer battle, garnering fame among Mark Pilgrim's fans, eager to learn more about her.

Adrienne Watkins' profile summary and bio

Full name Adrienne Watkins Gender Female Date of birth 24 October Zodiac sign Scorpio Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown University/college University of Stellenbosch and Kingsmead College

Who is Adrienne Watkins?

Adrienne Watkins is recognised as the fiancée of the respected late radio presenter Mark Pilgrim. Details about her remain limited, although her birthday falls on 24 October. Information about Adrienne Watkins' age, birthplace, and family background is unavailable.

It is confirmed that the late radio host's spouse holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from the University of Stellenbosch, with majors in industrial psychology, business management, and logistics. She also studied at Kingsmead College in 1988 and is a Golden Key International Honor Society member.

Adrienne Watkins' career

Adrienne Watkins was a director at a boutique executive search and leadership advisory firm in South Africa. She also worked with Mindcor as Director of Executive Search and Principal Executive Search Consultant.

Before he passed, Mark Pilgrim asked Adrienne Watkins to be his wife. Photo: Mark Pilgrim (Modified by editor)

Source: Facebook

Adrienne worked with Ovations Technologies (Pty) Ltd and SuperSport before joining Korn Ferry, a management consultancy firm. At Korn Ferry, she is a Senior Client Partner and contributes to the company's regional leadership team in Africa and the Global CEO Succession Practice.

Watkins oversees sub-Saharan Africa's CEO, board, and executive search practice. Her diverse background involves advising and assisting clients in the technology, finance, and consumer goods sectors.

Did Mark Pilgrim marry Adrienne Watkins?

Mark Pilgrim did not marry Adrienne Watkins, but they were engaged. The late Hot 102.7 FM radio host planned to enter his second marriage with Adrienne after dating before battling a health challenge. Despite his health struggles, their love endured. He proposed to her on 31 December 2022.

Who was Mark Pilgrim married to?

Mark Pilgrim married Nicole Torres for over 13 years; they tied the knot in Mauritius on 7 July 2007 and had two daughters: Tayla-Jean, born in April 2010, and Alyssa, born in 2012. Their marriage ended when Mark filed for divorce in 2020.

What happened to Mark Pilgrim?

The media presenter was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer that had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

Adrienne Watkins' late spouse, Mark, discharged his duties as a radio host. Photo: @markpilgrimza on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In October and November 2022, he underwent several medical procedures to find a lasting solution to the collapsed lung. He spent weeks in the ICU recovering before his eventual discharge.

Is Mark Pilgrim still alive?

No, he is not. He passed away on 5 March 2023 at 53.

Adrienne Watkins, typically private, gained attention due to her connection with the late radio host Mark Pilgrim and for being Mark Pilgrim's wife-to-be. Their special bond was highlighted when she paid a heartfelt tribute, describing their romance as a fairytale.

