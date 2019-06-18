University of Stellenbosch online application 2022: dates and requirements

Stellenbosch University (SU) is a public higher learning and research institution located in Stellenbosch, South Africa's Western Cape Province. Prospective students can apply to the institution via the University of Stellenbosch online application portal or through a manual application process. Over the years, Stellenbosch faculties have offered various on-campus and online degree courses to aspiring candidates.

The institute's mission is to attract world-class academic talents and staff in its mission to connect the world. Besides that, SU strives to transform and enrich the lives of the local, continental, and global communities. Therefore, SU emphasises its commitment to values such as accountability, compassion, excellence, equity, and respect. These values play an essential role in shaping the university's code of ethics. Below is everything you need to know about the University of Stellenbosch online application.

Stellenbosch University application dates for 2022?

Each year, the institution enrolment cycle begins in spring. But postgraduate enrollments are subject to faculty set dates. But you might ask, when is the latest you can apply for university? SU's opening and closing dates are as follows.

Stellenbosch application 2022 opening dates:

April 4: Applications open for undergraduate programmes.

June 15: Application open for financial assistance at the University.

The application period closes on the following dates:

July 31: Closing date for undergraduate programmes and residence applications.

November 31: Application closes for University financial assistance.

December 15: Applications close for Diploma in Public Accountability (Telematic Education)

How to apply to Stellenbosch University

Before beginning your Stellenbosch University application, you will need the following:

A valid email address, preferably a Gmail one. Also, ensure you have a functioning cell phone number. Typically, SU sends correspondence about applications via email and short text messages.

It is not obligatory to send a hard copy of your University of Stellenbosch application if you apply online. However, paper-based applications require you to download Stellenbosch University application 2022 forms.

Ensure you fill all required University of Stellenbosch application fields. Note that mandatory fields are marked in red.

After filling the required fields, click the Finalize button to complete an application. Note that this button becomes available after filling all the required sections. Additionally, SU's online platform highlights Completed areas in green.

The processing of Stellenbosch applications occurs after finalising an admission bid and uploading supporting documents. But this must be done before the indicated closing dates.

Upon completing the above steps, you receive a username (student number) and a password to track your admission request status. However, meeting the minimum requirements or obtaining a student number does not guarantee acceptance into a program.

Fortunately, it is not necessary that you complete your online submission in a single session. SU's portal saves your online application data for retrieval later in case of power outages.

NB: In case you send a hard copy proposal, SU considers your submitted online application as the valid one. However, if you have any inquiries about the online application process, feel free to contact SU at Stellenbosch University address or via 021 808 9111.

Stellenbosch University online application requirements

What documents are needed to apply for university? Stellenbosch recently adopted a new Admissions Policy, which requires applicants to have an Umalusi certified National Senior Certificate (NSC) with at least a 50% score or above in four mandatory subjects.

How do you calculate your National Senior Certificate average?

Highest score in Language of Learning and Teaching (Eng or Afr) + (5 x best results in 20-credit subjects excluding Life Orientation, Advanced Mathematics, Mathematics 3 and any other non-NSC subject​s). The total is then divided by 6.

Also, you must:

Have obtained the minimum requirements for international curriculum (either Cambridge International, International Baccalaureate (IB), and others) as set by South Africa's Matriculation Board. Visit the website to learn more about the minimum requirements for O-Levels, A-level, AS Levels, IB Diplomas, GCSE, and IGCSE.

Sit and pass the National Benchmark Tests (NBTs). But if you are looking to study Law, Medicine, and Health Services, you must sit for your NBT before June 30 for eligibility.

Besides, you need to satisfy faculty-specific requirements.

Use the download link to the University of Stellenbosch prospectus 2022. In it, you will learn more about the minimum admission requirements for undergraduate programs. If you choose to apply manually, submit an appropriately completed Stellenbosch University application form in person or by post.

Tracking your online application

To track your Stellenbosch online application status, visit the link on the university's website. Next, input your Username and Password, then click Sign In. If you forget your login details, click the link Forgot your password; on the bottom left corner of the login page. Make sure to have a cell phone with you or a working email address to reset your password. After resetting your password, login into the portal to track your Stellenbosch application status.

Also, you can visit SU's Self Help Support Site for specialised assistance.

Stellenbosch University online application fees

Now that you are ready to apply, how much is the application fee for Stellenbosch University? Regardless of the submission mode (paper-based or online), the registration fee is R100 for native applicants. On the contrary, international and University Business School applicants are exempt from the fee.

Stellenbosch faculties

SU has the following faculties, with each having its respective departments and degree programs:

Agricultural Sciences

Arts and Social Sciences

Economics and Management

Sciences

Education

Engineering

Law

Military Services

Science

Theology

Besides, you can pursue some programs available as Stellenbosch University online courses or short courses.

Stellenbosch University contact details

If you require more information about SU's courses and requirements, you can reach the university using the contact details below.

Stellenbosch University

Private Bag X1,

Matieland, 7602,

Stellenbosch, South Africa

Fax: +27 21 808 3822

Tel.: +27 21 808 9111

E-mail: info@sun.ac.za

Our guide will help you become one of the Maties, which is the nickname of the Stellenbosch University students. The University of Stellenbosch online application eliminates the rigours involved when applying to this prestigious South African university. Since its inception, it has distinguished itself as a premier academic institution in South Africa and globally. No doubt, SU is a research-intensive institution that could fit well with your professional and academic development goals.

