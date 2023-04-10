Top 15 best media universities in South Africa as of 2024
Media universities in South Africa offer knowledge and skills in the use and management of traditional and modern mass media platforms. Some of the courses offered are journalism ethics and the legal ramifications of communication. Media graduates find employment in mainstream media networks and social media platforms. Some also become public relations specialists.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Overview of the best media universities in South Africa
- Best media universities in South Africa
- 15. Durban University of Technology
- 14. Cape Peninsula University of Technology
- 13. Nelson Mandela University
- 12. University of Fort Hare
- 11. North-West University
- 10. University of the Western Cape
- 9. University of the Free State
- 8. University of South Africa
- 7. University of Pretoria
- 6. Rhodes University
- 5. University of KwaZulu-Natal
- 4. University of Stellenbosch
- 3. University of Johannesburg
- 2. University of the Witwatersrand
- 1. University of Cape Town
- Are there TVET colleges that offer media studies in SA?
- Where can you study media in SA?
- Which is the best place for media studies?
- Which country is best for media studies?
- Which is the best journalism school in South Africa?
- Are media studies marketable?
- How many years does it take to study media in South Africa?
This list of the top media universities in South Africa considers the quality of education offered, the institution's reputation, facilities available, and staffing. Note that this list is subjective and may not encompass all potential aspects to look at when assessing the quality of education. Besides, offerings and conditions may change over time.
Overview of the best media universities in South Africa
Best media universities in South Africa
Students pursuing degrees in communication studies learn how the media affects society. Prospective students are encouraged find out what the course entails before submitting applications to media universities in South Africa. Check out the list of media universities in South Africa that offer top-notch education.
15. Durban University of Technology
- Location: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
- Year founded: 2002
- Type: Public
Durban University of Technology was formed in 2002 after Technikon Natal and ML Sultan Technikon merged. Did you know it was initially known as the Durban Institute of Technology? Its Faculty of Arts and Design has a Department of Media, Language, and Communication that offers journalism courses.
14. Cape Peninsula University of Technology
- Location: Cape Town
- Year founded: 2005
- Type: Public
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology's Media Department offers various Information and Communication Technology courses. The university was established after the Cape Technikon and Peninsula Technikon merged.
13. Nelson Mandela University
- Location: Summerstrand, Gqeberha
- Year founded: 2005
- Type: Public
Nelson Mandela University was formerly known as the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University. The School of Language, Media, and Communication under the Faculty of Humanities offers diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses in media studies and media production.
12. University of Fort Hare
- Location: Alice, Eastern Cape
- Year founded: 1916
- Type: Public
The University of Fort Hare's Department of Communication produces graduates with the skills and values required to function effectively in the dynamic media and communication ecosystem. The university's main campus is located in Alice near the Tyhume River.
11. North-West University
- Locations: Potchefstroom, Mahikeng and Vanderbijlpark
- Year founded: 2004
- Type: Public
North-West University came into existence through the merger of the Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education. The Faculty of Humanities has a Department of Communication Studies where students learn the skills necessary to become communication, media, and public relations practitioners.
10. University of the Western Cape
- Location: Bellville, near Cape Town
- Year founded: 1959
- Type: Public
The University of the Western Cape was established in 1959 by the South African government as a university for coloured people only. The Faculty of Arts and Humanities offers courses that combine traditional literary studies with new courses in media.
9. University of the Free State
- Location: Bloemfontein
- Year founded: 1904
- Type: Public
The University of the Free State was first established as an institution of higher learning in 1904 as a tertiary section of Grey College. The Department of Communication Science offers a BA in Communication Studies, Integrated Organisational Communication, and Journalism.
8. University of South Africa
- Location: Pretoria
- Year founded: 1873
- Type: Public
The University of South Africa (UNISA) is the largest university system in South Africa by enrollment. All the media studies courses at UNISA are offered by the College of Human Sciences. The Department of Communication Science has grown considerably and distinguished itself as a dynamic and credible leader in the field of communication science teaching.
7. University of Pretoria
- Location: Pretoria
- Year founded: 1908
- Type: Public
The School of the Arts at the University of Pretoria offers various Digital Culture and Media programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The university's main campus and central administration offices are situated in the suburb of Hatfield in Pretoria.
6. Rhodes University
- Location: Makhanda, Eastern Cape Province
- Year founded: 1904
- Type: Public
Rhodes University is known for producing graduates who are knowledgeable intellectuals and skilled professionals. The Department of Journalism & Media Studies is internationally renowned as Africa’s pre-eminent media education institution and one of the finest in the world.
5. University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Location: KwaZulu-Natal
- Year founded: 2004
- Type: Public
The University of KwaZulu-Natal has a School of Arts that offers quality education. Culture and Media Studies are among the most exciting and relevant disciplines to study at this university.
4. University of Stellenbosch
- Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape
- Year founded: 1918
- Type: Public
The University of Stellenbosch is among the top international media universities in South Africa. The institution has students from different parts of the world. The institution has a Centre for Science and Technology Mass Communication (CENSCOM) for media studies.
3. University of Johannesburg
- Location: Johannesburg
- Year founded: 2005
- Type: Public
The University of Johannesburg is among the leading public media universities in South Africa. Its School of Communication has a Department of Communication and Media that provides students with the opportunity to learn about, explore, and conduct research on the theoretical perspectives of various communication fields.
2. University of the Witwatersrand
- Location: Johannesburg
- Year founded: 1922
- Type: Public
The University of the Witwatersrand is one of the best media universities in South Africa. The institution is committed to exploring new methods for studying the developing world. The School of Literature, Language and Media under the Faculty of Humanities has a Department of Media Studies that offers multiple courses in media.
1. University of Cape Town
- Location: Cape Town
- Year founded: 1829
- Type: Public
The University of Cape Town is a public research university in Cape Town. It is the oldest university in South Africa and ranks first on the list of the top media universities in South Africa. The institution's Centre for Film and Media Studies under the Faculty of Humanities offers a range of media courses.
Are there TVET colleges that offer media studies in SA?
Yes, SA has TVET colleges that offer media studies. They include False Bay College, South Cape TVET College, eThekwini TVET College, and Northlink College.
Where can you study media in SA?
You can study media at one of the 15 universities listed below. You can also pursue this course in a TVET college.
Which is the best place for media studies?
According to the list above, the best place for media studies is the University of Cape Town. Other institutions you should consider are the University of the Witwatersrand, the University of Johannesburg, and the University of Stellenbosch.
Which country is best for media studies?
The best study destinations for media include Canada, Australia, the UK, Malaysia, and the United States of America.
Which is the best journalism school in South Africa?
The University of Cape Town is arguably the best journalism school in South Africa.
Are media studies marketable?
Yes. Graduates of media and communication degrees may work in mainstream media. They can also get jobs in international relations and diplomacy, nonprofits and charities, education and youth work, arts and heritage, and market research.
How many years does it take to study media in South Africa?
Media studies are often a two-year part-time or one-year intense degree programme. However, this varies from institution to institution.
The best media universities in South Africa are known for offering high-quality education. They offer multiple courses in media at different levels of academic learning.
Source: Briefly News