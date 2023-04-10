Top 15 best media universities in South Africa as of 2024

Media universities in South Africa offer knowledge and skills in the use and management of traditional and modern mass media platforms. Some of the courses offered are journalism ethics and the legal ramifications of communication. Media graduates find employment in mainstream media networks and social media platforms. Some also become public relations specialists.

This list of the top media universities in South Africa considers the quality of education offered, the institution's reputation, facilities available, and staffing. Note that this list is subjective and may not encompass all potential aspects to look at when assessing the quality of education. Besides, offerings and conditions may change over time.

Overview of the best media universities in South Africa

Ranking Institution Location 1 University of Cape Town Cape Town 2 University of the Witwatersrand Johannesburg 3 University of Johannesburg Johannesburg 4 University of Stellenbosch Stellenbosch 5 University of KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal 6 Rhodes University Makhanda, Eastern Cape Province 7 University of Pretoria Pretoria 8 University of South Africa Pretoria 9 University of the Free State Bloemfontein 10 University of the Western Cape Bellville, near Cape Town 11 North-West University Potchefstroom, Mahikeng, and Vanderbijlpark 12 University of Fort Hare Alice, Eastern Cape 13 Nelson Mandela University Summerstrand, Gqeberha 14 Cape Peninsula University of Technology Cape Town 15 Durban University of Technology Durban

Best media universities in South Africa

Students pursuing degrees in communication studies learn how the media affects society. Prospective students are encouraged find out what the course entails before submitting applications to media universities in South Africa. Check out the list of media universities in South Africa that offer top-notch education.

15. Durban University of Technology

Location: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Year founded: 2002

2002 Type: Public

Durban University of Technology was formed in 2002 after Technikon Natal and ML Sultan Technikon merged. Did you know it was initially known as the Durban Institute of Technology? Its Faculty of Arts and Design has a Department of Media, Language, and Communication that offers journalism courses.

14. Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Location: Cape Town

Cape Town Year founded: 2005

2005 Type: Public

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology's Media Department offers various Information and Communication Technology courses. The university was established after the Cape Technikon and Peninsula Technikon merged.

13. Nelson Mandela University

Location: Summerstrand, Gqeberha

Summerstrand, Gqeberha Year founded: 2005

2005 Type: Public

Nelson Mandela University was formerly known as the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University. The School of Language, Media, and Communication under the Faculty of Humanities offers diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses in media studies and media production.

12. University of Fort Hare

Location: Alice, Eastern Cape

Alice, Eastern Cape Year founded: 1916

1916 Type: Public

The University of Fort Hare's Department of Communication produces graduates with the skills and values required to function effectively in the dynamic media and communication ecosystem. The university's main campus is located in Alice near the Tyhume River.

11. North-West University

Locations: Potchefstroom, Mahikeng and Vanderbijlpark

Potchefstroom, Mahikeng and Vanderbijlpark Year founded: 2004

2004 Type: Public

North-West University came into existence through the merger of the Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education. The Faculty of Humanities has a Department of Communication Studies where students learn the skills necessary to become communication, media, and public relations practitioners.

10. University of the Western Cape

Location: Bellville, near Cape Town

Bellville, near Cape Town Year founded: 1959

1959 Type: Public

The University of the Western Cape was established in 1959 by the South African government as a university for coloured people only. The Faculty of Arts and Humanities offers courses that combine traditional literary studies with new courses in media.

9. University of the Free State

Location: Bloemfontein

Bloemfontein Year founded: 1904

1904 Type: Public

The University of the Free State was first established as an institution of higher learning in 1904 as a tertiary section of Grey College. The Department of Communication Science offers a BA in Communication Studies, Integrated Organisational Communication, and Journalism.

8. University of South Africa

Location: Pretoria

Pretoria Year founded: 1873

1873 Type: Public

The University of South Africa (UNISA) is the largest university system in South Africa by enrollment. All the media studies courses at UNISA are offered by the College of Human Sciences. The Department of Communication Science has grown considerably and distinguished itself as a dynamic and credible leader in the field of communication science teaching.

7. University of Pretoria

Location: Pretoria

Pretoria Year founded: 1908

1908 Type: Public

The School of the Arts at the University of Pretoria offers various Digital Culture and Media programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The university's main campus and central administration offices are situated in the suburb of Hatfield in Pretoria.

6. Rhodes University

Location: Makhanda, Eastern Cape Province

Makhanda, Eastern Cape Province Year founded: 1904

1904 Type: Public

Rhodes University is known for producing graduates who are knowledgeable intellectuals and skilled professionals. The Department of Journalism & Media Studies is internationally renowned as Africa’s pre-eminent media education institution and one of the finest in the world.

5. University of KwaZulu-Natal

Location: KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal Year founded: 2004

2004 Type: Public

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has a School of Arts that offers quality education. Culture and Media Studies are among the most exciting and relevant disciplines to study at this university.

4. University of Stellenbosch

Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

Stellenbosch, Western Cape Year founded: 1918

1918 Type: Public

The University of Stellenbosch is among the top international media universities in South Africa. The institution has students from different parts of the world. The institution has a Centre for Science and Technology Mass Communication (CENSCOM) for media studies.

3. University of Johannesburg

Location: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Year founded: 2005

2005 Type: Public

The University of Johannesburg is among the leading public media universities in South Africa. Its School of Communication has a Department of Communication and Media that provides students with the opportunity to learn about, explore, and conduct research on the theoretical perspectives of various communication fields.

2. University of the Witwatersrand

Location: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Year founded: 1922

1922 Type: Public

The University of the Witwatersrand is one of the best media universities in South Africa. The institution is committed to exploring new methods for studying the developing world. The School of Literature, Language and Media under the Faculty of Humanities has a Department of Media Studies that offers multiple courses in media.

1. University of Cape Town

Location: Cape Town

Cape Town Year founded: 1829

1829 Type: Public

The University of Cape Town is a public research university in Cape Town. It is the oldest university in South Africa and ranks first on the list of the top media universities in South Africa. The institution's Centre for Film and Media Studies under the Faculty of Humanities offers a range of media courses.

Are there TVET colleges that offer media studies in SA?

Yes, SA has TVET colleges that offer media studies. They include False Bay College, South Cape TVET College, eThekwini TVET College, and Northlink College.

Where can you study media in SA?

You can study media at one of the 15 universities listed below. You can also pursue this course in a TVET college.

Which is the best place for media studies?

According to the list above, the best place for media studies is the University of Cape Town. Other institutions you should consider are the University of the Witwatersrand, the University of Johannesburg, and the University of Stellenbosch.

Which country is best for media studies?

The best study destinations for media include Canada, Australia, the UK, Malaysia, and the United States of America.

Which is the best journalism school in South Africa?

The University of Cape Town is arguably the best journalism school in South Africa.

Are media studies marketable?

Yes. Graduates of media and communication degrees may work in mainstream media. They can also get jobs in international relations and diplomacy, nonprofits and charities, education and youth work, arts and heritage, and market research.

How many years does it take to study media in South Africa?

Media studies are often a two-year part-time or one-year intense degree programme. However, this varies from institution to institution.

The best media universities in South Africa are known for offering high-quality education. They offer multiple courses in media at different levels of academic learning.

