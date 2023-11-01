River Monster host Jeremy Wade facts: what happened to his arm?

Jeremy Wade is a British television presenter, author, and biologist best recognised for being the host of various documentary series such as River Monsters, Mighty Rivers, and Dark Waters, which primarily focused on Wade's adventures as he travelled to various locations around the world to investigate and catch freshwater fish. Find more details about him in his bio.

Jeremy Wade's passion for exploring the mysteries of underwater ecosystems and his encounters with various aquatic creatures made him a popular figure among fans of wildlife and fishing programming. He is widely considered one of the most experienced fishermen of all time, having travelled the world and caught many different fresh and saltwater fish species.

Jeremy Wade’s profile and bio summary

Full name Jeremy John Wade Gender Male Date of birth 23 March 1956 Age 67 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Ipswich, Suffolk, England, United Kingdom Current residence Somerset, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Siblings Martin Relationship status Single High school Dean Close School University Bristol University, University of Kent Profession Television presenter, author, zoologist, adventurer, angler Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Jeremy Wade?

The British television presenter is 67 years old as of 2023. When was Jeremy Wade born? He was born on 23 March 1956 in Ipswich, Suffolk, England, United Kingdom. He grew up alongside his younger brother named, Martin, in Nayland. Jeremy’s father was a vicar. He is multilingual and can speak Portuguese, Spanish, and French fluently.

Educational background

The River Monster host completed his primary and high school education at Dean Close School and later enrolled at Bristol University, where he graduated with a degree in zoology. He also holds a postgraduate teaching certificate in biological sciences from the University of Kent.

Jeremy Wade’s height

The British television personality stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. As per reports, he weighs approximately 163 pounds or 74 kilograms. He features grey hair and blue eyes.

Career

Jeremy is a biologist, television host, extreme angler, writer, and teacher. Jeremy developed an interest in freshwater when he was young and has since travelled across the globe fishing for giant freshwater fish. He made his first overseas trip to India's Mountain River in 1982. In 2005, he made another trip to India in the Himalayan foothills and later made many other trips to Congo and the Amazon rainforests.

Author

Jeremy published his first book, Somewhere Down the Crazy River, with joint-author Paul Boote, in 1992. He also wrote River Monsters, which details his hunts and journeys worldwide. He has since written numerous articles on poaching, fair trade, and travel that have been published in magazines and newspapers such as The Times, Guardian, and BBC Wildlife magazine.

Jeremy Wade’s shows

He made his professional acting debut in 2014 after he appeared in the movie Blood Lake: Attack of the Killer Lampreys as a lamprey expert. In 2018, Jeremy became the host of the Animal Planet documentary series Mighty Rivers.

He also hosted the television series River Monsters, which aired from 2009 to 2017. He began his new TV series, Mysteries of the Deep, in 2020. Here is a list of Jeremy Wade’s shows that he has appeared in.

Allah Rakha

River Monsters

River Monsters: The Lost Reels

Blood Lake: Attack of the Killer Lampreys

Celebrating World Fish Migration Day

Mighty Rivers

Dark Waters

Expedition Unknown

Mysteries of the Deep

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade

History's Greatest Mysteries

Besides his television career, Jeremy has also worked as a secondary school biology teacher, tour leader, translator (Portuguese-English), public relations consultant, dishwasher, senior copywriter, newspaper reporter, motorcycle dispatch rider, supply teacher, and art tutor.

Jeremy Wade’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the British television host has an alleged net worth of $2 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his career as an author and his appearances on various television series.

Is Jeremy Wade married?

Jeremy is quite private about his personal life since he has not disclosed any details about his affair and relationship status. He is reportedly not married and is not dating anyone at the moment.

What happened to Jeremy Wade's arm?

Jeremy got an injury on his arm during a 2-hour attempt to catch a stingray in Thailand. The fish bit him with a powerful jaw, leaving him with a long-life injury.

Why did they stop making River Monsters?

The series, which premiered in 2009 and has taken Wade and audiences worldwide, debuted its final season on 23 April 2017. The network decided to pull the plug after admitting they were running out of "monsters" to feature.

When did Jeremy Wade survive a plane crash?

The British author survived a plane crash in 2002 when he was in a single-engine plane in the Amazon while filming an episode of Jungle Hooks named Amazonian Giant.

Is Jeremy Wade still alive?

Jeremy is still alive. He is currently 67 years old. There were rumours that he had died, leading to the cancellation of River Monsters. However, this is not true. Jeremy Wade is still doing great things for himself and is currently hosting History's Greatest Mysteries.

Jeremy Wade is a renowned British biologist, television presenter, and author who gained widespread recognition through his captivating and adventurous TV series, including River Monsters, Mighty Rivers, and Dark Waters. In addition to his television work, Jeremy has written books and articles on his adventures and experiences in the world's rivers and waterways.

