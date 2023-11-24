Get to know Rayna Tyson, Mike Tyson's transgender daughter

Iconic American former boxer Mike Tyson made a name for himself worldwide through his skill in the ring and personal controversies over the years. Mike Tyson’s transgender daughter, Rayna Tyson, is a notably more private figure. What do we know of Rayna?

Speaking to Them in November 2020, Rayna, referred to as Ramsey in the article, explained how they had briefly spoken to rapper Boosie regarding his comments that are considered transphobic. Boosie appeared on Tyson's podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, in late October 2020, which the rapper later publicly described as 'weird'.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Rayna Tyson (formerly Ramsey Tyson) Date of birth February 14, 1996 Age 27 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Non-binary Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Mike Tyson and Monica Teresa Turner Siblings Miguel Leon Tyson, Mikey Lorna Tyson, Amir Tyson, and Exodus Tyson (deceased) Native language English

Rayna stays out of the public eye, leaving few details regarding her life. Here is the limited information we have about Mike Tyson’s trans daughter before discussing some information regarding Mike's personal life and the loss that the family faced following the sudden death of one of his kids.

Rayna Tyson

Rayna Tyson was born Ramsey Tyson in an undisclosed location in the United States of America, with their father being one of the most notorious and celebrated boxers, Mike Tyson. Although Rayna has a famous dad, they prefer to stay out of the limelight and do not generally engage with the media much besides the odd comments, such as their view on Boosie being on their father's podcast.

How old is Rayna Tyson?

Born on February 14, 1996, Rayna is 27 years old in 2023. Their zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Who is Rayna Tyson's mother?

Dr. Monica Teresa Turner is Rayna's mother and Mike's former wife. According to The Cinemaholic, Monica is a paediatrician in Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Mike Tyson

Born on June 30, 1966, in Fort Greene, New York, Michael Gerard Tyson would go on to become one of the most celebrated figures of boxing. His career has seen various highs and lows, but Mike's success and undeniable legacy in the sport have made him a household name.

Is Mike Tyson's wife a doctor?

The Washington Post reports that Monica Turner was in her second year of pediatric residency at Georgetown University Medical Center when she filed for divorce from Mike in 2002, which was finalised in 2003. His current wife, Lakiha Spicer, is not a doctor.

How many times did Mike Tyson marry?

Mike has been married three times. His first marriage was to American actress Robin Givens ​in 1988, but the couple divorced in 1989, shortly after they tied the knot.

He was married to his second wife, Monica Turner, from 1997 to 2003. Monica filed for divorce in 2002, and the process was finalised in 2003. He then married Lakiha Spicer in 2009. Hollywood Life reports that the couple began dating in 2000 and that they first met after one of Mike's boxing matches, introduced by Mike's promoter, Don King. When they met, the athlete was 29, and Lahika was 18.

Mike Tyson’s children

The former boxer has six children: Miguel Leon Tyson, Mikey Lorna Tyson, Amir Tyson, Rayna Tyson, and the late Exodus Tyson. Miguel is an aspiring singer and is exceptionally skilled at playing instruments, especially drums and piano.

Mikey is reported to be a model and entrepreneur who started her apparel brand. According to Amir's social media, he is a combat sports commentator and entrepreneur, sharing his father's passion for combat sports. It is not known what Rayna does for a living.

What happened to Mike Tyson's daughter at four years old?

Mike Tyson’s daughter unexpectedly died on May 26, 2009. So, what happened to Exodus Tyson? Mike's toddler died during a freak accident on a home treadmill in her central Phoenix home, which saw the cord restricting her airflow.

ABC News reported that citing police Sgt. Andy Hill said Mike Tyson was in Las Vegas at the time but flew to Phoenix immediately once he heard of the accident.

Mike Tyson’s net worth

Mike had a decorated sports career, including a significant income through his boxing and various endorsement deals he has had throughout the years. Mike's massive success earned him a reported net worth of $10 million.

Rayna Tyson has chosen to live a peaceful life outside the public eye, a vastly different lifestyle from their famous father. They still support their father's career choices and supported Mike when he chose to speak to Boosie about his views regarding trans people through his podcast.

